10/11/2017

Polish media described the details of the scheme where the self-proclaimed DPR and LPR sell coal to at least five European Union countries. According to journalists, coal from the republics arrives, in particular, in Austria and Italy.

The investigation of journalists from Dziennik Gazeta Prawna is devoted to trade between EU countries and the territories of Donbass not controlled by Kiev. “We know that coal arrives in least five EU countries – in particular, Austria and Italy. This is important, because the lack of export of goods from the so-called ‘republic’ of the Donetsk region was an argument used by the European Commission to not impose an embargo on trade with these regions,” quotes Ukrinform from the text of the newspaper.

The European Commission didn’t give an answer to the question of the Polish publication about whether it’s possible to consider the supply of coal from separate districts of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions to the EU a violation of the sanctions regime. Journalists from the newspaper give examples of the sale of anthracite from the Donbass republics to EU countries. In particular, the Austrian company Carbones directly reports on its page that it sells “Ukrainian anthracite”, which means that it comes from the DPR and LPR, as it isn’t extracted in the territory under the control of Ukraine.

The representative of this company recognized that they sell anthracite to Poland. This company is connected to the Polish company TD Anthracite, which in 2013 was founded by four Ukrainians. When in March, 2017, Kiev forbade any trade ties with the republics, two of the founders allegedly sold their shares. One of them was Igor Lizov, who until recently headed the NGO “Donetsk Republic” in the city of Shakhtersk.

The TD Anthracite company from 2013 to 2015 increased its turnover 125-fold — from 217,000 zloties to 27 million zloties ($7.5 million). According to Russian Railways, in 2015 this company imported 6,500 tons of anthracite to Poland. This company also sells anthracite to the Czech Republic.

As “Vesti” reported, in October the Energy Minister of Poland confirmed the purchase of coal from the DPR and LPR.