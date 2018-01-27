Translated by Ollie Richardson

On January 26th, Poland adopted a law on banning the propaganda of the so-called “Banderist ideology“, which was proposed by the right-wing political party of Pawel Kukiz – “Kukiz ’15”. This was reported by “Dorzeczy”.

The bill was adopted within the framework of changes to the law on the Institute of National Memory.

Most deputies voted for it – 279 out of 414. All deputies of “Law and Justice”, “Kukiz ’15”, and the “Polish People’s Party” voted for the draft bill. Several deputies from the opposition supported the document.

The adopted law concerns the definition of crimes of Ukrainian nationalists and the Ukrainian organisations cooperating with the Third Reich, and also the possibility of initiating, according to Article 55 of the law “On the Institute of National Memory”, criminal proceedings against persons denying these crimes.

For the denial of “Banderist crimes” a penalty or imprisonment for a period of up to three years is provided.

The “Kukiz ’15” faction submitted the draft bill more than a year ago, however it was frozen for some time.

Deputies were supposed to undertake it in November, but at the last minute this item was withdrawn from the agenda. According to unofficial information, at the time there was talk about not augmenting tensions in relations between Kiev and Warsaw on the eve of the visit of the President of Poland Andrzej Duda to Ukraine.