Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

15:19:14

18/11/2017

“People are most afraid of the unknown. Fear of the unknown binds our will, deprives us of our mind – in the hustle of panic we make even more mistakes – the situation becomes even more aggravated. But if we gather our will and mind together, calm down, and carefully examine the nature of the phenomenon and understand the motives, an insurmountable problem turns into an ordinary, routine, and technical challenge…”



Introduction from the author

Political raids, “color revolutions”, coups d’etat, and the technology of seizing States are a problem that is particularly acute in contemporary international relations. They engender new phenomena such as international terrorism, informational and hybrid war, and neo-colonialism.

The whole history of mankind is riddled with conflicts, wars, and tensions. At the heart of any conflict is the problem of a redistribution of resources and influence. As cynical as it may sound, but this is a common phenomenon in the system of rules for international competition. The solving of interstate problems by the redistribution of resources and influence is entrusted to foreign policy and diplomacy. It is necessary to understand two simple rules:

1. Politics – the continuation of the economy; in fact, it’s concentrated economics.

2. War – a continuation of diplomacy by other means.

Classic war – the conducting of full-scale hostilities with the use of all weapon systems by the sides involved; it’s unpredictable and can escalate into a global one. Classic war has serious side effects, huge costs, destruction, death, and a very negative effect on the political image and the economy of the warring States.

Expediency – the basis of modern methods of warfare – receiving maximum benefits with minimum costs – gaining control over an adversary without destroying the resource base of the enemy that may be of interest. The modern world is pragmatic. Ordinary raiders use captured enterprises not in order to destroy them, but to sell or to force them to work to their advantage.

Why, like during the World War II, bear the costs of fighting and occupation, create a system of concentration camps, and export to yourself millions of prisoners if it is possible to organise one general reservation on the whole territory of the under control country and quietly deflate its resources? This is advisable. The construction of such a country-reservation is carried out by their own people, voluntarily. It’s humane.

1. The stage of general political reconnaissance

Where do political raider seizures of States start? Like a normal raid, everything starts with the client.

a) The client – a State or a group of States, and behind them are international financial-industrial groups that pursue their own geopolitical interests.

b) Geopolitical interests – the military-strategic, political, and economic interests of the client in relation to other States. In each specific case, a geopolitical interest can be induced in States in a specific region of the world, based on the current situation in the general international situation.

c) The geopolitical region of interest – a rather relative concept, determined by potential political players on the basis of their current alignment of forces and the possible benefits in the long term – a geopolitical game.

d) Preliminary analysis – the study of the geopolitical situation, and involves the calculation of different combinations of basic scenarios and risks and the confirmation of implications in the practical implementation of the client’s interests in the region.

e) Determination of the point of application of force – the determination by the client to seize an optimal target-State from a number of regional States as the most appropriate to solve their geopolitical problems; The seizure of the target-State should be understood as the interception of control over the target-State – the seizure of State power by the proteges of the client.

2. The stage of defining the target-State

The definition of the target-State is based on rationality and optimality; the presence of the most favorable initial conditions existing in a natural way. The target-State should have a number of characteristics that can be called favorable conditions for the realization of the goals of the client for the seizure of State power:

a) The geography of the target-State – the determination of the role of the State in the region; the presence of borders with neighbouring States, their length, political and economic relations; the definition of the overall geopolitical value for the future.

b) The availability of lucrative resources of the target-State – companies, technologies, infrastructure, land, natural resources, human potential, etc; economic interest.

c) The lack of a clear strategy and course of development of the target-State. If to draw an analogy with mechanics – “in order to give the desired direction to a body in a state of rest, there is a need to use less force than for a body in motion”.

d) The lack of politicians-statesmen – incomprehension in the most important categories, like the “national idea”, “state interests and state secrets”, “public thinking and approaches”, “geopolitics”; the many-year selection and the formation of politicians by the principle of negative selection.

e) The presence of hostile strong oligarchic groups – an oligarchic socio-political state system, the main feature of a weak State and all its State institutions.

f) The weakness of the vertical of power – the lack of authority and political will of the leadership; inefficient State management and coordination; incompetence; disorganization; a lack of coordination in the work of organizational-staff State structures.

g) The weakness of state institutions and mechanisms – a sign of weakness in the protective organs of the State: the police, intelligence agencies, and the army.

h) The lack of a unified civil society and national political leaders – a sign of passivity and fragmentation of the population; the lack of real mechanisms for the active participation of society in building their own State; a lack of initiative, despondency.

i) An excessive system of internal socio-political contradictions – a sign of societal and State instability and the presence of a huge protest potential.

j) The existence of a basic socio-political base of the client – a network of NGOs, political figures, opposition parties and movements, public representatives, organizations and groups; existing and potential agents of influence for the implementation of the client’s interests. For example, in Ukraine, such a base is represented by the following forces: the oligarchy in conflict with the President, pro-West liberal intellectuals, the creative class, the nationalist-radicals.

3. The stage of analytical preparation

The technology of “color revolutions” is a strategy; it is a plan of war in the modern world. Clients will not throw away money on ill-defined goals and meaningless plans.

a) The collection of information and the verification of its accuracy – information about socio-political processes in the State: the balance of power, resources, the influence of political forces, the economic situation, the quantity and quality of protest social groups, the ability of the State and the will of society to resist the seizure of power.

b) The identification of priority goals and key tasks to achieve them – the authority of the current government and the methods of discrediting it and political State institutions, creating a political crisis and methods for its deepening; the authorities and methods for their disorganisation; the presence within a society of contradictions and methods of inciting them.

c) The determination of actual forces, means, and timing to achieve the seizure of power – organisational structures, radical and militant groups, public support groups, internal and external cover for provocations, actions and measures for destabilisation, financial and media resources, research and methods in the fields of applied psychology and control of the masses.

4. The stage of organisational-technical training

The main priority is to prepare and organise a coordinated and controlled force that is capable of tearing down the current government for the transition of the State under the control of the client.

a) Overall organisation and financing – the creation of a network of new and existing non-profit organisations (NGOs) for financing and organising measures to seize State power. NGOs can act under the guise of social, charitable, health, educational, and other funds and organisations.

b) The expansion of the socio-political base of the client – increasing the number of key and authoritative agents of influence in all spheres of socio-political activities of State among representatives of the oligarchy and business, politicians and State functionaries, public figures, parties, movements, journalists, leaders of public opinion. Methods: persuasion, deception, bribery, recruitment, blackmail, threats, dirt, the use of “secrecy”.

c) Ideological work within social groups – ensuring the growth of the protest potential of different professional, national, cultural, class, age, political, ideological, religious groups. Working with small social groups: the youth subcultures, radical and fan currents, movements, collectives, interest groups.

d) Structuring of general social protest forces – this means giving a shapeless mass protest an organized and managed structure. For this purpose the most active, authoritative representatives of the aforementioned political, social and small groups of the population are identified and selected.

e) The creation of the ideological base of the protest – an array of motivating demands, postulates, chants, shouting with an emphasis on accessibility and emotions – “For democracy!”, “Down with oligarchs!”, “Corrupt officials out!”. The creation, pushing forward, promotion, and propaganda of a revolutionary trend – “We are for justice! Are you with us?”, “Everything is already on the square!”, “Together we are the power!” etc. At the heart of a revolutionary ideology and outlook is a system of values clear to the ordinary person, but perverted in the interests of the stakeholder – the client.

f) The preparation of combat groups – the element of force of the protest movement; ideological and physical training, honing the skills of urban clashes, police resistance, provocation of crowds, etc; polishing skills in real conditions during a test; trial activities for the organisation of street protests and riots.

g) The organization of the media – acquisition of control by the client over the owners of key media agencies; the reorientation of the media in the interests of the client to discredit the representatives of the authorities, law enforcement bodies, and State structures in the eyes of society; the creation of a positive image and informational promotion of anti-State speeches, riots, the defiance of authority, and violence.

h) Preliminary anti-government actions – the organization of a system of initial, “peaceful” protests and demonstrations. Objectives: to evaluate the effectiveness of measures, improve coherence and coordination of actions, identify shortcomings, and make organisational adjustments; to determine the response of the authorities towards the threat; provoking the authorities and the police into committing harsh, unpopular actions; the beginning of the swinging of society through the media; the completion of the preparation stage and the beginning of the transition of the protests to the active stage of the “color revolution” – a coup d’etat.

5. The active stage of the “color revolution”

Priorities for the implementation of the active phase: seizing the initiative, speed, increasing pressure. From this point on, the process is rapidly gaining momentum and becomes irreversible for the client, they will either lose or win, but they cannot stop the course of events – all available forces and means are being utilised.

a) “D” day – the organised coming out onto the streets by the main part of the protesters; the protesters occupy key positions – the central square or quarter, as an iconic centre of revolutionary events; the consolidation of the protesters – barricades, tents; positional urban clashes; the concentration of all the media’s attention on the centre of the revolutionary events; the emergence and promotion by the media of the “irreconcilable opposition” and “leaders of the revolution”; the protesters give the current government the first package of social and economic demands.

b) The reaction of the authorities: the contraction in the capital of the police and intelligence agencies; the blocking of streets into the capital; attempts to localise the protests; the gradual squeezing of the protesters out from key positions.

c) The “first blood” event can be caused by: a deliberate act of provocation by the protesters; the stupid, clumsy actions of the authorities; conscious action-provocations by agents of influence, but carried out on behalf of the government are possible. The task of “first blood”: public blaming of the authorities for cruelty and authoritarianism; giving the protests a dynamic, irreversible character; increasing the degree of social tension; the impossibility of the moderate part of the protesting masses’ retreat.

d) Informational cover and support. Promotion in local media – the coordinated, massive, and one-sided coverage of events; giving the riots in the capital the status of a revolution, a nationwide uprising, a historic event; the formation of a virtual revolutionary reality, participation in great historical events; the manipulation of consciousness; appearing in world news; the promotion of events in the right perspective by the international media; giving local riots the status of important world events; creating a pretext for possible foreign policy cover, organized by the client.

e) The implementation of foreign policy cover – simultaneous increasing of political pressure on the official State power from interested foreign governments, diplomats, and representatives of the “entire international community”. Aim: hindering initiatives of the current government and forcing unacceptable terms; the negotiation and acceptance of the terms of the “opposition”. Methods of pressurising the government: the threat of international isolation; the blocking of personal accounts; the publication of compromising materials, etc.

f) The beginning of the loss of initiative by the government – a half-hearted attempt to bring the situation under control; vague statements; the delayed adoption of a package of emergency measures to stabilize the situation in the State; the ineffectiveness of emergency measures due to a lack of political will, unwillingness to take responsibility, organizational helplessness, and pressure from foreign forces and the international community.

g) “breaking point” – the recognition by official authorities of the “leaders of the irreconcilable opposition” as fully-fledged parties to the negotiations; guarantees of immunity; giving the riots legitimacy; the recognition of the right of the people to revolt; the adoption by government of a number of demands of the “opposition”. The main mistake of the official authorities: a loss of initiative; a demonstration of weakness and indecision. Consequences: the political strengthening of the “irreconcilable opposition”; the transition of the “opposition” from social demands to political ultimatums; the demand for the full transfer of power.

h) The overthrow of the government – the involvement of all the fighting groups and the transition of the protests to the stage of open attacks on employees of law enforcement bodies; the increase in the number of victims; increased aggression; dragging all protesters into urban battles and riots; squeezing out of the police from the streets by the insurgent units; the seizure of administrative buildings and regional state administrations – intercepting power in the regions and armories; the capture of certain representatives of the authorities. Consequences: the self-removal of representatives of the authorities; fleeing the country with the aim of self-preservation; forced resignation from power.

6. The stage of implementation of geopolitical interests

Priorities of the final stage: consolidation of the received “State asset” and the maximum use of its potential and resources in the interests of the client.

a) The interception of State administration by the client. Putting their representatives in power, their promotion in the media; ensuring the legitimacy of the new government in the eyes of the population and the international community. The appointment and placement in key government positions of loyal-to and controlled-by the client officials from the former “irreconcilable opposition”, foreign agents, and “activists”.

b) The implementation of political control over the State – political and public figures loyal to the client, government functionaries, institutions, bodies, and mechanisms; the deprivation of sovereignty as an opportunity to pursue an independent policy, as a consequence – the inability of the State to determine the best economic strategy for itself; political puppets and appointees installed by the client are not popular with the vast majority of the population, which allows the client at any time to replace them with more convenient figures.

c) The implementation of the economic interests of the client. The signing of ruinous and enslaving trade and economic agreements; removal by the client of competitive high-tech and strategically important industries; the disruption of previous beneficial cooperation and economic ties; coercion in the conditions of an acute shortage of financial resources and economic collapse to ruinous loan agreements with the IMF under the safeguards of the national strategic resources; facilitating the theft of loans and withdrawal of capital from the country by representatives of the “new authorities”, with the aim of developing greater economic and financial dependence and the depreciation of State assets; the forced signing of predatory agreements and contracts for the export of strategic government resources (forests, chernozem). Consequences: the ruin of national industries; the outflow of capital; unemployment; curtailment of social programs, education, medicine; a total increase in prices for the population; the fall of the national currency; an outflow of specialists and the active part of society abroad; poverty; devaluation of life; extinction.

d) Implementation of military-political interests of the client. A change in the balance of forces in the region in favor of the client; the appearance of a docile instrument of pressure on neighboring States in their geopolitical interests; the possibility of using the captured State for a military-political, national-cultural standoff with neighboring States. Consequences: propaganda and incitement of hatred; the militarization and division of society; loss of territories; a catastrophic crime situation; uncontrolled armed groups; lawlessness; atrocities; chaos; the threat of state collapse.

7. Conclusion

Is it possible to successfully counteract the technologies of political takeover and “color revolutions”? The experience of recent years shows (Belarus, Russian Federation, Turkey, Syria, China) that there it is necessary and quite possible to counter this threat. For this there is a need of: the political will of the State and civil society; timely solution of socio-political, national, and cultural issues; dialogue between society and the authorities; professionalism and the understanding of duty by special forces and law enforcement bodies.

Every person who suddenly wants to see themselves as a hero of the “New great revolution”, must remember three rules:

a) The revolutionary demolition of the authorities and the State vertical under the slogans of “democracy”, “freedom of speech”, and “universal justice” is like exchanging your own home for bright curtains – there will be nowhere to hang them.

b) The State is a very complex mechanism. The solving of internal problems of the State through revolutions are similar to a child’s attempt to repair an old clock mechanism with a crowbar.

c) No foreign State is interested in solving any internal socio-political problems of another State – it’s an unwritten law!