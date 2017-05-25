Translated by Ollie Richardson

On Wednesday, May 24th, Pope Francis accepted in the Vatican the Ukrainian military who were involved in punisher operations against the people of Donbass, reports UNN with reference to the Embassy of Ukraine at the Holy See.

“Today at 19:00 in the St. Sophia Cathedral a prayer service was held together with the Ukrainian military, participants of the International military pilgrimage among whom there are participants of the Winners project has taken place,” it is said in the message.

The press service of the embassy published photos, in which the Pope is shows with Ukrainian punishers

