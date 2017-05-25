Translated by Ollie Richardson 02:39:01 25/05/2017 novorosinform.org On Wednesday, May 24th, Pope Francis accepted in the Vatican the Ukrainian military who were involved in punisher operations against the people of Donbass, reports UNN with reference to the Embassy of Ukraine at the Holy See. “Today at 19:00 in the St. Sophia Cathedral a prayer service was held together with the Ukrainian military, participants of the International military pilgrimage among whom there are participants of the Winners project has taken place,” it is said in the message. The press service of the embassy published photos, in which the Pope is shows with Ukrainian punishers This slideshow requires JavaScript. “The winners had an audience with the Pope in the composition of military pilgrims organized by military chaplains, huge photos of our Heroes were in the hands of our pilgrims throughout all Audience!…. The Pope addressed the Ukrainian military pilgrims, that he prays for peace in the native to him Ukraine!” reported the journalist and public figure Solomiya Vitvitskaya about the meeting. Copyright © 2017. All Rights Reserved. A Joyce Nothing holy about that pedo pope.