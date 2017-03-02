Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

16:05:01

02/03/2017



The former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Vladimir Oleinik accused the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko of attempting to fly away. According to the deputy, the Ukrainian President intends to run to Spain. This was written on the Facebook page of Oleinik.

According to Oleinik, representatives of customs and the SBU informed him that in January Poroshenko “sent to Spain two planes with money and art values”. According to them, the freight was arranged as diplomatic.

“The ambassador in Spain – Petro’s friend. His main diplomatic mission is to look after Poroshenko’s house. Then he will try to convince everyone that he ran from Ukraine just with hand luggage,” stated Oleinik.

Earlier, the Director of the Institute of Contemporary Economies Nikita Isaev said in an interview to the Zvezda TV channel that Poroshenko can flee because of the plans of the American ambassador Marie Yovanovitch to replace the political regime in Ukraine.

According to Isaev, Yovanovitch is sent for a change of regime in Ukraine, and to carrying out new elections, including elections to the Verkhovna Rada to create new coalitions.

At the beginning of March of last year the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko was spotted on vacation in Spain, where he bought medicines and drove about in a white Porsche.