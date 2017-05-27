Translated by Ollie Richardson

12:45:49

27/05/2017



The President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko commented on the information about the death of the former adviser for national security of the US Zbigniew Brzezinski.



“Sad news: Zbigniew Brzezinski — the grand master of international policy, a legend, an era has died. A true friend of Ukraine!” wrote the President on his Facebook page.

He also expressed his sincere condolences to the family.

Earlier the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland called Brzezinski a great person.

The adviser for national security under the 39th US President Jimmy Carter died on the night of May 27th at the age of 89.