Translated by Ollie Richardson

12:36:29

04/01/2018

At the end of December, 2017 Petro Poroshenko adopted a decree that cancels the State protection of the building of the former Donetsk Regional State Administration, introduced in the spring of 2014. The text of the decree was posted on the website of the President of Ukraine.

“1. To recognise as such that the period of validity has expired: The decree of the President of Ukraine of April 9, 2014, No. 386 ‘On the State protection of the Donetsk Regional State Administration’; Decree of the President of Ukraine of May 10, 2014 No. 461. 2. This decree comes into force from the date of its publication.”

It should be noted that Decree No. 386/2014 issued in April, 2014, by the acting President Aleksandr Turchynov determined the building of the Donetsk Regional State Administration and the territories adjoining to it as an “important State object that is subject to State protection”. In the same document Turchynov charged the leadership of State protection with ensuring the protection of the Donetsk Regional Administration. At the same time Turchynov’s decree wasn’t published with open access.