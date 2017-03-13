Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

The President introduced a bill on the deprivation of nationality of officials with dual citizenship.

The bill on the deprivation of Ukrainian citizenship for those officials who voluntarily obtained citizenship of another state was proposed for consideration in the Verkhovna Rada. This was stated on the sidelines of parliament by the President’s representative in the Verkhovna Rada Artur Gerasimov, reports Espresso.Tv.

He noted that on March 13th this bill, which was presented to the Rada and labeled as urgent by Poroshenko, concerns a solution to issues on dual citizenship.

“The President of Ukraine considers that today this issue must be clearly resolved, and situations that happen where officials, especially from senior management, say that they have 2, 3, or more international passports are inadmissible,” emphasised Gerasimov.

He explained that by this law it will be established that a person who voluntarily obtained foreign citizenship of another state will be considered as someone who is subject to the demand on the termination of Ukrainian citizenship. Also the grounds for the loss of Ukrainian citizenship is also specified in the bill.

“For example, the grounds that will be now considered are if the person obtained voluntarily citizenship from foreign countries, and who didn’t forfeit their international passport, or when receiving Ukrainian citizenship they also in a certain period of time didn’t forfeit the passport of another state,” explained Gerasimov.

He added that it will concern only those officials who voluntarily obtained citizenship of another State, I.e. the bill doesn’t concern the citizens of Crimea.

As a reminder, earlier it was reported that the former head of the Fiscal Service of Ukraine Nasirov has British citizenship.