Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

The leader of “independent” Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, describing the “tense” situation on the “occupied” peninsula, failed to mention the Russian citizens living on the territory of Crimea, who make up about 70% of the population of Crimea.

“Today’s situation in Crimea is the pain of not only Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar people, but also of other nations living on the peninsula,” wrote the Ukrainian leader on his Facebook page.

The head of the Ukrainian State also said that “the international front of the de-occupation of Crimea becomes stronger every day”. According to Poroshenko, “all the civilised world stands on the side of the law and will never recognise the annexation”.

“The occupants will not avoid responsibility for its crimes and repression – neither the order-givers, the organisers, nor the performers,” concluded the Ukrainian President, who for some reason again said – in the Turkish language – that Crimea is Ukrainian.

According to the statistics of the 2014 population census, Russians make up about 70% of the population of Crimea. The Ukrainian authorities consider the armed conflict in Donbass that begun in 2014 as the “aggression of Russia” and the territories of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics as “temporarily occupied”.