Translated by Ollie Richardson

13:26:49

27/01/2018



In an interview to the American Bloomberg agency the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko managed to lie three times in 20 seconds, stated the Ukrainian economist Viktor Skarshevsky. This happened when Poroshenko spoke about the meeting with the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Christine Lagarde, which took place in the Swiss Davos a day before the interview.

“We are the first Ukrainian government and I am the first Ukrainian President to have four successive tranches from the IMF, having completely fulfilled the entire program and all conditions of cooperation with the IMF … We have already carried out 80% of all assumed obligations of the Memorandum with the IMF,” stated Poroshenko.

According to him, the full implementation of all obligations will take only several weeks, and “definitely in the first half of 2018, probably before April” Ukraine will have a IMF mission, and then the next tranche. However, whilst telling this, Poroshenko crossed his fingers for the camera.

According to Viktor Skarshevsky, Poroshenko’s statement contains “three lies”. Firstly, in all the history of Ukraine’s cooperation with the IMF, the country has received from four (in 1997-1998) to nine (in 1996-1997) consecutive credit tranches from the Fund in the Stand-By program, and according to the EFF program similar to the current one, Ukraine in 1998-2002 received eight tranches.

Secondly, Ukraine never “completely” fulfilled its assumed obligations vis-a-vis the current EFF program. “In the last IMF memorandum from March, 2017, it is written in black and white (by the way, the signature of the President is there too) that Ukraine implemented 3 of the 11 points, and both not completely nor on time. I.e., less than 30%, and not ‘completely’,” specified Skarshevsky.

And, lastly – thirdly, from the 19 points of obligations that were written down in the latest IMF memorandum, Ukraine has implemented only 7 of them (in addition, not completely nor on time), i.e., 37%, which is much less than the 80% declared by President Poroshenko.