Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

22:03:49

09/03/2018



Miroslav Oleshko – a blogger who is known in the journalistic and political circles of Kiev as “Poroshenko’s bot” – posted on his social network page a photo of him embracing the current president Petro Poroshenko.

“A closed meeting between the President of Ukraine and bloggers just took place. It was a very warm conversation between the leader of the country and ordinary people of different professions. I spoke about how to combine vital issues and the way to our joint victory,” wrote Oleshko.

It’s not the fact that Petro Poroshenko personally distributes instructions to paid bloggers from the pool of the presidential administration about how to correctly highlight the current policies that adds piquancy to the meeting that took place, but the fact that he publicly embraces and photographs himself with someone who, according to the Ukrainian media, is the administrator of the odious snitch website “Mirotvorets“.

As a reminder, the “Mirotvorets” website, operating under the cover of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, has already for several years violated the rights of citizens with impunity by publishing without their consent their personal data in open access and also by calling for those who are objectionable to be publicly punished. International journalistic and human rights organisations have more than once paid attention to the activity of “Mirotvorets”, demanding the closure of the website.