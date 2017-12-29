Translated by Ollie Richardson

12:45:49

29/12/2017



The President Petro Poroshenko explained why among those who were handed over on December 27th by the LDPR there were no Russian, but only Ukrainian citizens.

He spoke about this in an exclusive comment to the correspondent of “Strana” in Boryspil after the plane with the released prisoners had landed.

According to him, the Russians who are sat in Ukrainian prisons will especially not be handed over today – they will be exchanged only for those Ukrainians who are in Russian prisons.