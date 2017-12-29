Translated by Ollie Richardson 12:45:49 29/12/2017 strana.ua The President Petro Poroshenko explained why among those who were handed over on December 27th by the LDPR there were no Russian, but only Ukrainian citizens. He spoke about this in an exclusive comment to the correspondent of “Strana” in Boryspil after the plane with the released prisoners had landed. According to him, the Russians who are sat in Ukrainian prisons will especially not be handed over today – they will be exchanged only for those Ukrainians who are in Russian prisons. “More efforts will be made to pull our citizens out of Russian prisons, from the occupied Crimea – and because of this we didn’t hand over any Russians. And more than 15 citizens of Russia who are sat in our prisons – Sushchenko, Sentsov, Kolchenko, Klykh, Karpyuk, and many others – should be pointed towards returning back home,” said Poroshenko to our correspondent. Copyright © 2017 СТАЛКЕР/ZONE. All Rights Reserved.