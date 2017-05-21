Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

19:49:40

21/05/2017



A video appeared on the Internet in which the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko leaves the territory of the State Historical and Memorial Preserve “Bykovnya graves” under the sound of people shouting after him: “Shame!”

The Ukrainian leader arrived at the memorial complex in Bykovnya near Kiev to celebrate the Day of remembrance of the victims of political repressions, which is celebrated in the country annually on May 21st, reports “Gromadske radio”. He also made a speech, during which he stated that “every cell feels the cannibalistic similarity between the Nazi and Stalin regimes”.

But when Poroshenko was already about to leave, he was surrounded by several dozens of people who begun to ask him questions. The citizens asked the Ukrainian leader why “in the poorest State in Europe the President is so rich”. They also demanded from him “to rein in magistrates, so that they don’t steal”. Poroshenko didn’t begin to answer these questions, and left the reserve together with his wife.

At the same time the people shouted after him “Shame!”, “Big liar!”, and “Resign!”



