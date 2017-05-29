Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

Trump didn’t discuss the Ukrainian problem with allies of the US during his foreign tour. He didn’t discuss it anywhere: neither at the NATO summit, nor in Italy, nor in Saudi Arabia at a meeting of leaders of the countries of the Arab-Muslim world. Allies also didn’t discuss it. They are occupied with something else. They need to think about where to take money from for the maintenance of NATO (they are forced to pay by the US). Where here to think about the eternally financially-lacking Ukraine. In addition to all sorrows the head of the Intelligence Department of the Ministry of Defense Lieutenant-General Vincent Stewart also stated that the US doesn’t consider Ukraine as an ally.

And only Poland and France joyfully, but quietly remember Ukraine. They are happy that it is poor dear Merkel who will be obliged to carry responsibility for everything the EU heaped up, together with the Obama administration, and it is her who is obliged to periodically communicate with Petro Poroshenko. Macron and Duda are afraid of only one thing – that Mrs federal chancellor and informal leader of the EU, heaven forbid, doesn’t remember that the Normandy format was organized at the initiative of the French president, and that all Polish leaders of the Post-Soviet era declared Warsaw as the “main lawyer of Ukraine”. Otherwise she can suggest to share responsibility between the three of them. By the way, Poland not long ago rushed towards the Normandy format.

However, seemingly, Merkel considers it to be more productive to wait for the internal collapse of the regime of Poroshenko, who is nearly crushed by local Nazis. Firstly, then the noble old dear will be able to reproachfully criticize her young French partner and the little more mature Polish “lawyer” of Kiev that it was only her who struggled desperately trying not to allow the worst. Putin already periodically spoke to the federal chancellor, offering words of comfort.

Secondly, as the transition of Ukraine from the status of Poroshenko’s ship (some kind of parody of Pinochet’s ship, performed in unique national style) to the status of Makhno’s Banderism (or Banderist Makhnovism), will painfully hit the interests and prestige of all the EU and can’t be ignored by them. After the fall of the regime of Poroshenko, Merkel will be able to apply for the role of the pan-European guru, prescribing all-European Ukrainian politics on the basis of the truth that is known only by her.

Thirdly, having united Europe under her patronage, and counting on the fact the US, being occupied in Syria with more important issues, won’t find the time and resources and won’t show the desire to burden themselves also with this problem, Merkel will be able to negotiate with Russia, on behalf of the EU, but in the interests of Germany, trying to trade away a little bit of Ukraine.

In an ideal scenario, she can pull the same trick that Trump pulled, having forced Europeans to pay for the maintenance of American troops and infrastructure in Europe within the framework of NATO, to cover a considerable part of expenses of the bloc itself, to sharply increase national military expenses, and also to undertake to fulfill more actively allied obligations within the framework of military actions of the US in different points of the planet. By the way, Germany’s ambitions are much more modest. It will suit Merkel very much if the reparations to Russia, within the framework of financing the withdrawal of the remains of the population of Ukraine from the status of a humanitarian catastrophe, will be paid by Poles, Balts, and “other Swedes”, perhaps even together with the almost not privy French, while its Germany who will receive the dividends from establishing constructive relations with Moscow, having confirmed and strengthened (not without commercial benefit) its all-European leadership.

This trick can not be pulled off. In Europe all (not only Germany) like to solve problems at someone else’s expense. But even then Merkel will appear at the head of the pan-European synod, trying to hang the peeled and picked carcass of Ukraine on the Russian budget. Of course, it will bring some unpleasant tension in relations with Moscow. But nevertheless there will be a need to negotiate.

If the federal chancellor and leading colleagues of “old Europe” won’t be able to find sufficient arguments and to convince Putin to “show his human side” and to clean up after them in Ukraine, it will be possible to try to offer him in a makeweight something from “new Europe”. Anyway, these impudent neophytes go on the path of Kiev (but not so fast): they on friendly terms with the US, they demand from “old Europe” more and more money for their needs, and quickly degrade to the status of failed States and atomized societies.

So the idea to foist Russia with Ukraine and at the same time the former socialist camp can appear to be poor-selling, but rather productive from the point of view of the nucleus of the EU. Eventually, talk about “Europe of different speeds” implying the creation within the framework of the EU of a deeply integrated association of “old Europeans”, which will allow to put neophytes outside the brackets of real Europe, became in recent months splendidly popular not only among eurosceptics, but also among the most globalist euro-optimists.

It is clear that a long and difficult negotiation process awaits Russia, during which it will be necessary to defend both its interests and the humanitarian interests of the citizens, from which nearly a half has relatives in Ukraine to consider, and to liquidate the Nazism nursery on its borders, and at the same time not to burden itself with unmanageable obligations. Especially because for Moscow, as well as for the US, the Middle Eastern crisis has principal importance (which is divided nowadays into the Syrian one, and also the Libyan, Yemeni, and the accompanying crises, a part of which still haven’t reared their heads).

Besides this, the second, but no less important priority is the preservation of stability in the Post-Soviet states of Central Asia, stimulation of their integrational activity within the framework of structures of the EAEU, and also stabilization of the situation in Central Asia (including – minus the Central Asian states – Afghanistan, Pakistan, the West of India, and the East of Iran). With the subsequent integration of all of this into the general Russian-Chinese integration project of Big Eurasia, from the Atlantic to the Pacific Ocean.

As we see in this complex of coinciding and competing interests of great powers and their regional allies, an exclusively passive part is assigned to Ukraine. Not solely to it, but to it first of all, because in a political, economic, and military sense, Kiev for any of its potential partner represents a burden – its full ignoring by neighbors happens for reasons that have not so much a rational and practical character, but a rather personal and humanitarian one. Russia is obliged to consider the general state tradition, as a result of which were millions of personal ties between citizens of the Russian Federation and Ukraine. Germany and the EU in general didn’t manage to force the world to forget about their role in imposing on Ukraine the concept of “European integration”. Without the interested participation of Europe, the US itself couldn’t not motivate Ukrainians even for the first Maidan, not to mention the second one – there would be no civilizational prospect (they couldn’t simply promise them that they would become merely the 51st US State).

However, if even with the fact of the existence of Ukraine (even if it’s not any more a State but a territory, on which the failed political nation wages civil war for the extermination of itself – or at least one of its incompatible parts) nobody intends to reckon with its interests, then nobody will for sure reckon with the interests of her politicians. For one simple reason – their obvious political impotence makes any agreements with them senseless and even harmful.

After the coup three years passed, while the system Ukrainian politicians not only couldn’t destroy the nazis bearing a danger first of all to their interests, but became completely dependent on them. Poroshenko’s regime made the same mistake that Yanukovych’s regime did. Poroshenko, after Yanukovych, decided that he can tame the nazis and exploit them. But Yanukovych & Co only supported them financially, while Poroshenko publicly associated himself with their ideology, allowing them to commit excesses on the streets of Ukrainian cities, pursuing and repressing not only anti-fascist and pro-Russian forces, but also any “insufficiently patriotic” (from the nazi point of view) citizens. In passing, nazis carried out the forceful quelling of opposition of the authorities in Donbass by means of military force, and on the rest of the territory of Ukraine by means of extrajudicial repressions, up to political murders.

As a result, law enforcement structures, the government, and administrative bodies that already found themselves in a semi-paralyzed state during the coup of November, 2013 – February, 2014, (known as the second Maidan) were finally eliminated and destroyed. Nazis infiltrated key posts in the middle and the lowest links of all somehow significant structures. It is also they who became the only real armed force in the country. Approximately since the autumn of 2015 Poroshenko is the President only at the mercy of the nazis, who aren’t in a hurry to overthrow him. The same concerns parliament and the government. Even the pathetic servile opposition from the former regionals is live only while the nazis haven’t decided that it is time to massacre them.

In such conditions, the space for diplomatic maneuvers of the regime was curtailed to a dot. Maybe there could be conversation with it, like with a lesser evil, and there even could be an attempt to support it for some time, but for this purpose it would have to show its ability to survive.

If someone still had doubts concerning the prospects of the Poroshenko regime, so for the first half of 2017 Poroshenko definitively destroyed them. Having supported in March the blockade of coal of Donbass, which was stigmatized by him in January, he rolled down the hill, involving himself more and more in the implementation of internal and external political programs of the most extreme nazi forces. In this row there is also the blockade, and then the ban on Russian banks, and then the interruption of freight railway links between Russia and Ukraine, and then the ban on Russian social networks, Russian books, Russian email services, and the ban on the St. George’s Ribbon, and the recommendation to interrupt links with relatives living in Russia, and the declaration of intention to cut off the passenger train service, and the attempt at a actual legislative ban on the activity of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate – which was unsuccessful, but it’s not the end of the matter.

All these actions received (or will receive) the approval and support of Poroshenko. All of them strengthen nazis, make them the only and uncontested power standing even higher than the law, because tomorrow the law becomes the things that nazis realized already yesterday (as, for example, it was with the beating of people wearing a St. George’s Ribbon several years before it officially fell under a ban). The power demonstrates its inability to stop nazis and its readiness to play along with them.

But Poroshenko is not Hitler. The latter was the leader of the German nazis, led them, dictated to them the program, and formed their views. Poroshenko only, like a lackey, fulfills the demands and the program of the Ukrainian nazis. They don’t consider him as theirs, they don’t trust him, they hate him, they are ready to destroy him as soon as he stops being useful.

He practically stopped being useful. The West doesn’t prop him up with money, he is refused political, diplomatic, and military aid. The Nazis fairly consider that they can not only kill the discordant, but also that they can steal everything in an arms reach, divide in their favor someone else’s property, and also can do it no worse than Poroshenko, and perfectly well without him. That’s why they started talking about the future “night of long knives“ and remembered about their “right” to resolve debatable issues by means of the machine gun. Poroshenko can’t give them any more that they couldn’t take without him.

So, it is senseless to speak with Poroshenko, and with the nazis that comes to replace him it is not only that there is nothing to speak about, but also that it is indecent. The other legal political forces in Ukraine can be qualified as either a defective version of Poroshenko (and they await the same fate as Poroshenko), or a defective version of the nazis. From the latter, the majority will adjoin the nazis and will become proper.

However paradoxical it may be, Poroshenko still has one potential partner left in negotiations – DPR/LPR. Nazis are Poroshenko’s enemies, but nazis are also the enemies of the Republics. Both the Republics and Poroshenko are the participants of the Minsk process. Agreements aren’t pleasant for one nor the other, but the alternative is war, for which the nazis seek.

Poroshenko doesn’t wish to recognize the legitimacy of the authorities of the Republics and tried to destroy them, leaning on the nazis, but currently the civilized world is ready to recognize the loss of legitimacy of Poroshenko, whose power the nazis have much more chance of liquidating than of causing damage to the authorities of the Republics.

In addition, already even the liberal part of Maidan starts noticing nazis in Ukraine and is afraid of them. The Ukrainian society wants the end of war and doesn’t want a nazi dictatorship. Successful negotiations with the Republics, the real termination of military operations, and the transition to a full settlement would allow Poroshenko to get at least temporarily public support, again, even for a short period of time (until the elimination of the nazi threat), having become the lesser of evils.

Besides this, the elimination of the nazi threat and the settlement of the crisis in Donbass is exactly what Europe and Russia demand from Ukraine. If Poroshenko could achieve a breakthrough in this direction, conversation with him would again be possible and even support. Of course, anyway, he will be obliged to leave – he committed too many crimes. But, firstly, in prison it is better than in the grave, and secondly, for a contribution to the victory over Ukrainian Nazism he could also try to negotiate amnesty for himself.

Of course today the union of the Kiev authorities with the DPR/LPR against Ukrainian nazis is an extremely risky move for Poroshenko, but he doesn’t have any other options anyway.

However, as practice and experience show, Poroshenko will sit and wait for the nazi threat to die down itself, just like Yanukovych sat and waited for Maidan to die down itself. But not everyone is lucky enough to flee in time.