01/03/2017



Petro Poroshenko made a special statement concerning the entering of external administrations at enterprises in the LDPR of the Ukrainian oligarchs in response to the refusal of Ukraine to stop the blockade of Donbass, the continuation of which is contrary to the Minsk Agreements.

Poroshenko read the speech at a meeting in Kiev with Foreign Ministers of Poland – Witold Waszczykowski – and Great Britain – Boris Johnson.

“There was one more gross and terrible violation of international law,” said Poroshenko, having declared that Ukrainian assets are “confiscated by Russia”.

“This happens against the background of the actual entering of these territories into a ‘ruble zone’, supply of gas electricity from Russia, and the introduction of direct budget transfers,” specified the press service of the Ukrainian President.

Poroshenko also called to impose sanctions against persons that will enter into the management of the former assets of Ukrainian oligarchs.

