Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

18:55:01

01/03/2018

The signing by the President of Ukraine of the agreement with the EU on the standardisation of agricultural production caused unrest in the minds of millions of Ukrainians whose lives and activities are in one way or another connected to the agricultural sector. According to the document approved by Petro Poroshenko, within the next three months large state enterprises are obliged to partially refuse to buy milk and meat from the population, and also to sever contracts with more than 200 enterprises providing the domestic market with wheat, sugar beet, and even potatoes. The government in Kiev explains its position by the need “to adopt the most strict export rules and requirements of the European Union”. Independent experts believe that in this case it is about the “deliberate destruction of Ukrainian villages”. The situation was studied by the correspondent of the Federal News Agency (FAN).





The head of the farming community (the self-name of an association of members of a joint management in Ukraine) of a small farm in the Chernigov region Nikolay Zadorozhny shows the decision of the local veche to cull 45 cows and 75 pigs belonging to the structure.

“The milk of our cows was recognised as second-grade, and the fat doesn’t meet European standards at all,” said Nikolay, a graduate of an agricultural academy that was once prestigious, and who once trained in the US. “In the pursuit of western loans and all sorts of privileges the authorities forget about those who feed them. As a result we, the residents of a Ukrainian village, in general, become second grade citizens for Poroshenko!”

The indignation of Zadorozhny and hundreds of thousands like he is understandable. The mentioned “standardisation” will automatically divide milk bought from the population (farms and communities), meat, and fat into three categories: “extra, high, and first grade”. Products received as a result of the completely automated milking of cows, from the use of machines to cut cattle carcass, and the observance of conditions of storage of production in chambers at the corresponding temperature will fall under the signature stamp “extra”.

The so-called “high” and “first” grades allow insignificant deviations from the aforementioned standards. All the rest from now on in Ukraine will be considered as second grade and will be outlawed.

“I milked a cow by hand for all my life, and sold the milk to dealers using tanks,” said the pensioner from the Zhytomyr region Galina Mazur in a confidential conversation with the correspondent of the Federal News Agency. “Milk was taken for kopeks already back then, and now we are deprived of even these kopeks!”

The sale of this same “second-grade” milk at the market could become the only exit from the current situation for Galina, but it is very difficult for a 85-year-old woman to reach the district center. Besides this, it is said that within the framework of Poroshenko’s innovation such goods can also be forbidden.

The once successful small farms will become another victim of the “European agricultural ambitions of Kiev”. According to the plans of the government, preference in State purchases of grain crops with their subsequent export will be given solely to elite types of cereals.

“It turns out that I will be forced to buy seeds in Belgium, France, and Poland, to process the plants using only preparations allowed by the West, and then to only count on the State deigning to buy ready grain from me?” asked the head of a small agricultural firm in the Sumy region Valery Shenko. And he added: “If I start to stick to all these rules, I will work at a loss. It is more simple for me and my employees to not carry out a sowing campaign at all: to not repair equipment, plow, or sow”.



In this regard the Ukrainian authorities hurried to dissuade farmers from “hasty acts”. As the leadership of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine declared, this only concerns a toughening of the rules of observing safe production. It’s like saying that farmers can continue to milk cows by hand and butchering pigs in the old manner, but for this purpose it is necessary to prove that all necessary hygienic norms and requirements were observed. And for grain-growers, this time it is recommended to seed the best grades that are available for them in the spring and to prove that Ukrainian grain “is, as a whole, no worse than the European one”.

Anyway, local agricultural enterprises, artels, and private enterprises are ready to go all the way in their intention to resist the new rules. It isn’t excluded that in the near future Kiev simply won’t be able to report about “large-scale deliveries of agricultural production to the European Union”.