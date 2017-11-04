Translated by Ollie Richardson

23:20:09

04/11/2017



The President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko signed a decree on the creation of military-civil authorities in the villages of Shirokino and Berdyansk in the territory of the DPR, thus bringing the settlements out of the “grey zone” (the demilitarized zone) in Donbass. The decree was published on the website of the Ukrainian President.

It should be noted that the village of Shirokino in July, 2015, was included in the 30 km demilitarized zone according to the decision of the negotiators of the contact group on the settlement of the conflict in the East of Ukraine.

The participants of the Minsk Agreements ​agreed on the withdrawal from Shirokino of Ukrainian military personnel and militiamen of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics to a distance of 15km from the settlement. The DPR reported about the withdrawal of troops from Shirokino even before the adoption of this decision. At the same time, as the Minister of Defence of the DPR Vladimir Kononov reported, the Ukrainian Armed Forces weren’t in a hurry to abandon Shirokino.

Besides this, in the village following the results of negotiations it was decided to establish an observation post of the OSCE. At the end of July, 2015, the OSCE Mission left the settlement because of wounded observers.

