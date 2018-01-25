Translated by Ollie Richardson

25/01/2018



Petro Poroshenko is ready meet all the conditions of the IMF for the allocation of the next IMF tranche. This was reported by “Ukranews” with reference to sources.

The agreement was reached on the sidelines of the economic forum in Davos, where Poroshenko met the head of the Fund Christine Lagarde.

The fifth tranche of credit according to the EFF program that was started in 2015 will total $1.9 billion and will come to Ukraine in May, reports the agency.

For the sake of this money the President agreed to satisfy the key conditions sounded by the IMF.

Firstly, the adoption by the Rada of the law on the creation of the Anti-corruption court was the main demand of the IMF. The draft bill proposed by the President didn’t suit creditors – and now, according to the agency, the Administration of the President of Ukraine promised to change the bill in the way that the West wants.

As the agency reported citing sources familiar with the results of negotiations with the leadership of the IMF, to change the bill and adopt it in the Rada will require about three months. If everything takes place successfully, then the revision of the program and the allocation of the next tranche can already happen in May.

“Such a forecast for May is quite real and justified from the point of view of all the technical work that will need to be done for the adoption of law,” said the interlocutor of “Ukranews”. As a compromise, the President will try to insist that the Anti-corruption court can’t be a separate branch of power, and that it must be in the general structure of the judicial system, which corresponds to the Constitution of Ukraine. According to unofficial information, this can be achieved through the introduction of a norm for the consideration of appeals, for example, by the Supreme Court.

Secondly, this concerns an increase in gas prices for the population and for enterprises in the municipal sphere (which will also cause a growth of tariffs for heating and hot water).

“If the problem with the court are solved, then the question of tariffs for gas will become the next subject. This discussion will be easier,” stated the interlocutor of the agency in November, 2017. At the end of the summer the IMF didn’t exclude that they can agree on a revision of the mechanism for the determination of gas prices for the population, but only from April, when resolution No. 187 – the norms of which were coordinated with the IMF in March of last year – ceases to function. According to this document the price of gas had to raise by 17.6% in October. However, the Prime Minister Vladimir Groysman flatly refused to take such a step and promised not to raise gas prices at all.

“The Prime Minister then of course became enraged. It most likely won’t be possible to avoid a raise in prices from April. But this increase, of course, won’t be as big as it could be in October,” stated the interlocutor of agency.

As was already reported, the Ministry of Fuel and Energy already prepared a draft of the new resolution according to which a 8.3% raise in gas prices is expected from April.

Ukraine practically satisfied the third condition for the continuation of co-operation with the IMF – the new version of the law on privatisation was adopted. It practically takes into account all the desires of the creditor.

The document provides for the possibility of considering disputes concerning the privatisation processes in the international arbitration courts under English law until 2021 – as long as the Ukrainian judicial system is not improved. The division of privatised objects is simplified – they are split into two groups: big and small.

For the privatisation of big enterprises, a competition will be held to attract investment bankers, who will recommend the starting price of the enterprise and accompany the entire sale process.

Small enterprises will be sold at auction.

It’s not absolutely clear at this stage how issues concerning the IMF’s remaining demands vis-a-vis the laws on pension reform will be resolved.

Recall that the IMF expressed its dissatisfaction with the fact that the people who don’t have the required working experience for retirement will receive minimum payments. This is not the main issue for the next revision of the IMF program.

The introduction in Ukraine of a land market is also not a prerequisite. It isn’t excluded that this issue in general will become irrelevant. The ban on the sale of land in Ukraine was prolonged until the end of 2018; the program with the IMF comes to an end in March, 2019.

Also, in March of next year presidential elections must take place in the country. The IMF usually stops lending half a year before elections. Thus, in the current year, at best, Ukraine can hope for only two tranches. The fifth one will be in May, and, unless something happens, the sixth one will be more towards the end of the summer, but on the condition of implementing the new demands that will be defined after the spring revision of the credit program.

This for certain will become the last tranche according to the EFF program of 2015.