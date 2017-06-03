Translated by Ollie Richardson

Petro Poroshenko urged the Verkhovna Rada to consider the scandalous bill of medical reform drafted in the department of the American minister Ulana Suprun before the end of this session.

Poroshenko stated this during a National Reform Council meeting, which considered reforming the medical sphere, reports the press service of the President.

“It is desirable to launch the start of medical reform through a vote in parliament before the completion of this session,” said Poroshenko.

It is specified that he noted the inadmissibility of the proposed regulation that the package of the State guarantees to the patient will be established by the government.

Earlier, the minister Suprun quite frankly admitted that the purpose of “reform” is the final elimination in Ukraine of such “Soviet remnants” as free medicine. According to her, although in Ukraine there is still talk about free healthcare, actually it for a long time is no longer the case.

As a reminder, the famous Ukrainian pediatrician Evgeny Komarovsky criticised the Ukrainian authorities, stating verbatim that literally “you kill my people, because of you everybody will stand in black queues for children’s coffins”.