Translated by Ollie Richardson

11:36:09

06/01/2018



A UAF soldier, in violation of the “New Year’s truce”, killed a serviceman of the republics of Donbass and, bragging about it, uploaded the video to the Internet. The video was published on the “Facebook” page of the adviser to the President of Ukraine Yury Biryukov.

According to Biryukov, the Ukrainian soldier opened fire using a SVD sniper rifle, using a cartridge with light steel core bullets. It was established that the weapon uses an “Archer” thermal sight.

Biryukov noted that the sniper who murdered the militiaman is well known in Ukraine, but refused to give his name.