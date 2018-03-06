Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

13:15:39

06/03/2018



On March 6th, at around 11:45 at the intersection of Shelkovichnaya Street and Institutskaya Street in the center of Kiev there was a road accident. The presidential convoy took down an elderly man.





This was reported from the scene by the correspondent of “Vesti”.

The car that was involved in the road accident remained at the scene. The convoy continued its movement. As a result there is a dent on the hood of the car.



As witnesses say, the traffic controller was working at the place of the road accident. And the elderly man ran across with a paper bag from a shop during a pedestrian red light. At the same time, the convoy was moving with such speed that the elderly man was thrown down the road a couple of meters. “The speed with which the car was moving was no less than 80 km/h,” said a passersby to “Vesti”.



Paramedics and the police arrived at the scene immediately after the road accident, lifted up the elderly man, and put him on a bench. “There was a lot of blood. The man’s head was dressed. And he couldn’t put any weight on one leg,” said the eyewitnesses of the road accident.



Medics took the elderly man to hospital. According to them, the man received a trauma of average severity.