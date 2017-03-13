Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

16:40:32

13/03/2017

The “coal blockade” stopped to concern Ukrainians, although “veterans of the Ilovaisk cauldron” promise from April 2nd to block all roads of international importance. They need more hell, that’s why the “devils” captured the main Orthodox sacred place – Kiev-Pechersk Lavra. Moreover, in the height of the Great Fastle. The “occupation” lasted 15 minutes, but there is the feeling that this is only a warm-up before Easter, which this year is celebrated on April 16th.



For now the “sectarians” of the “Kiev Patriarchate”, unrecognised in the Orthodox world, only went to investigate the Church. The followers of Filaret came to “pray” accompanied by militants with guns and balaclavas. While everything started under the guise of a peaceful excursion: 200 volunteers, who supply punishers in Donbass, arrived at the national Kiev-Pechersk historical and cultural reserve. During the visit to Uspensky Cathedral, they asked the host priest, father Demetrius, to pray for Ukraine, Ukrainians, and fighters who defend her. Parishioners and worshipers started to worry, but the “peaceful activists” quickly reassured them, showing a “Kalashnikov”.

As a result, the invaders conducted a “mass prayer” in the temple of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarch at gunpoint. The service lasted a little over 15 minutes, but during its course two servants of the Moscow Patriarchate tried to stop father Demetrius. However, believers in balaclavas quickly explained to them that the Lavra belongs to the people of Ukraine. A very, very familiar situation. We remember how during the state coup, when “peaceful activists” seized the administration building in Kiev, as well as the ministries and departments, Petro Poroshenko also explained this invasion by the fact that community property belongs to all Ukrainians without exception. And that’s why they can defecate on the desk of the Kiev State City Administration and eat in the Ministry of Justice. Even if now the indignant-by-tariffs “Kievans” are kicked out from public offices…

“This is the beginning of the liberation of the Lavra from Moscow Pharisees,” commented on the invasion of the territory of the monastery, the former leader of UNA-UNSO Dmitry Korchinsky, in the early 1990’s, who attempted to storm the monastery. It is obvious that this “investigation by prayer” will not end in a peaceful way: the Nazis in Ukraine have been carrying out a creeping attack on the churches of the Moscow Patriarchate, beating priests and burning churches. And after the ATO, where Ukrainians from Dnepropetrovsk kill Ukrainians from Donbass, a bloody religious war in which Orthodox will destroy Orthodox awaits the country of “victorious dignity”.