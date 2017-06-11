Translated by Ollie Richardson 15:13:37 11/06/2017 timer-odessa.net The President of Moldova Igor Dodon appealed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to ensure the safety of the citizens of the Republic of Moldova who are on the territory of Ukraine. Dodon wrote this on his page on Facebook, commenting on a recent incident during which a group of activists attacked a citizen of Moldova travelling across the Odessa region because of a sticker with the map of Russia on his car. “The attitude towards our compatriots in our neighboring country causes concern. It is not the first case when Moldavian citizens were attacked,” wrote Dodon. “In this regard I appeal to the neighboring State to ensure the safety of our citizens, who are temporarily travelling or reside in Ukraine. I transferred the corresponding appeal to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration”. Copyright © 2017. All Rights Reserved.