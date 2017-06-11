Translated by Ollie Richardson

The President of Moldova Igor Dodon appealed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to ensure the safety of the citizens of the Republic of Moldova who are on the territory of Ukraine.

Dodon wrote this on his page on Facebook, commenting on a recent incident during which a group of activists attacked a citizen of Moldova travelling across the Odessa region because of a sticker with the map of Russia on his car.