Translated by Ollie Richardson

02:04:38

31/12/2017



The President of Poland Andrzej Duda approved the law on the fight against the African swine fever, reports Ukrinform. Among other things, the law provides, in particular, the construction of a fence on the border with Belarus and Ukraine. As it became known, the length of the fence that will be built directly near the border will be more than one thousand kilometers.

The fence will be similar to the central reservations along highways. In addition, the law also provides the introduction of amendments to some other laws, in particular – about hunting. This concerns granting permission to shoot boars in territories under protection. As a reminder, earlier the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection reported about the outbreak of African swine fever in two areas of Ukraine – Odessa and Poltava.

As Ukrinform reported, the cost of building the wall of more than 1,000 km is 130 million złoty (over $37 million). At the same time, in the first year of operation the cost of its maintenance and services will amount to 190 million złoty (over $54 million), which will be built during 2018-2021.