Translated by Ollie Richardson

13:19:13

21/11/2017



On Tuesday, November 21st, Ukraine celebrates the Day of dignity and freedom, which, according to Petro Poroshenko’s decree, is what the date on which Euromaidan began is now called.

The political story after November 21st, 2013, is well-known, but it should be noted that after Yanukovych’s flight, the “annexation” of Crimea, and the war in Donbass Ukraine was overtaken by one of the most serious economic crises for all its 26-year history.

The galloping increase in prices became one of the main problems for millions of Ukrainians. According to the IMF, inflation four years after 2013 is 87%. All essentials – food, utilities, transport – sharply rose in price.

“Strana” decided to compare how much everyday life cost in the year when Euromaidan began and now. Also, we decided to compare the position of Ukraine in world rankings before and after Maidan.

Salaries

It is worth starting with an average salary, which in hryvnia grew more than twofold. This, however, isn’t that great: the national currency in parallel depreciated more than threefold.

The average salary of the Ukrainian, according to official figures, at the end of 2013 was 3619 hryvnia. In 2017 this indicator averages at 7360 hryvnia.

Thus, in the autumn of 2013 the dollar exchange rate was a little more than 8 hryvnia, and the euro exchange rate – about 11. Now the dollar costs 26-27 hryvnia, and the euro – a little more than 31 hryvnia.

Respectively, the equivalent of an average salary in 2013 was $443, and the present average salary is below 280. It should be noted that if now the average salary in Ukraine is $443, it, at the current exchange rate, would be about 11,800 hryvnia.

Year 2013 2017 Average Salary (UAH) 3,619 7,360 Average Salary ($) 443 277

Utilities

We present utility tariffs across Kiev because some of them can differ from city to city.

In 2013 gas cost an average of 0.93 UAH per 1 CBM (depending on consumption volumes), cold water and water use – 3.18 UAH (thus in some other cities the tariff was much higher), and heating – 2.91 hryvnia per sq.m of useable area. The maintenance of adjoining territories in the capital cost 2.41 UAH per sq.m of apartment.

In 2013 electricity cost inhabitants 26 kopeks for those who consumed up to 150 kW/hour, if above – 33.7 kopeks.

Year 2013 2017 Electricity 0.26-0.33 UAH per kW/h 0.9 – 1.68 UAH per kW/h Rent 2.41 UAF/m² 5.85 UAH/m ² Gas 0.93 UAH/m ³ 6.95 UAH/m ³ Cold water 3.18 UAH/m ² 15.79 UAH/m ³ Heating 2.91 UAH/m ² 32.91 UAH/m ² Hot water 16 UAH/ m ³ 84 UAH / m ³

The total figures are “impressive”: for some items the price grew five-tenfold.

Gas for the population currently stands at 6.95 per cubic meter, cold water and water use – 15.79 UAH, heating – 32.91 UAH per sq.m, or 1414.45 hryvnia per 1 gigacalorie if you have a heat meter.

Hot water currently costs 84 UAH per cubic meter.

The tariff for electricity already grew more than sixfold – from 26 kopeks to 1.68 UAH if you use more than 100 kWh. If usage is less, there is a light rise in price – “only” fourfold.

The maintenance of house-adjoining territories in Kiev costs 5.85 UAH per sq.m of apartment. This means a growth of rent for, say, a standard two-room flat (50 sq.m) from 140 to 292 UAH.

We compared how much rent costs for an apartment in 2013 and 2017 during the heating season. This is rent + electricity, heating, and utilities for a two-room flat of 50 sq.m with two adults and two children living inside.

The growth is almost 5.5-fold

Rent: then and now Year 2013 2017 Rent 140 292 Heating 220* 1,645 Cold water (8m³) 25 110 Hot water (4m ³) 65 360 Electricity (130 kW/h) 34 218 Gas (6 m ³) 5.58 41.7 TOTAL 490 UAH 2,666 UAH

*is calculated for payment only during the heating season.

Food

In 2013 white bread cost an average of 4.78 UAH, and in 2017 – 12.35. Beef cost 54.17 UAH per kilogram four years ago, and now it is more than 110 hryvnia. Fat now costs 68 hryvnia per kg, and in 2013 it cost 23.89.

Milk “jumped” from 7.7 hryvnia to 17.6. Butter now costs an average of 158 hryvnia per kilogram, while before Maidan it cost 60 hryvnia. Eggs in 2013 cost 9.69, and four years later they can be bought from 21.10 (although it depends on the category of egg, and producer prices can reach 30 hryvnia in the supermarkets of the capital).

Year 2013 2017 Bread, wheat 4.78 12.35 Beef 54.17 111 Milk 7.7 17.6 Fat 23.89 68 Butter 60 158 Sunflower oil 14.55 32.82 Buckwheat 9.11 22.17 Rice 7.7 19.54 Potatoes 3.3 6.18

Flour was sold at 4.38 in 2013, and now – 9.69. Buckwheat cost 9.11 in 2013, and now – 22.17. Rice rose in price from 7.7 hryvnia to 19.54. The price of sunflower oil in 2013 and 2017: 14.55 and 32.82 hryvnia. Macaroni now costs 9.84, and in 2013 it cost 5.26.

Potatoes rose in price from 3.3 hryvnia to 6.18. Carrots now cost 6.5, and in 2013 – 3.47. Cabbage rose in price from 2.38 to 4.30. In general vegetables rose in price approximately twofold, and for some other products it is even more.

Fuel and travel

95-octane petrol now costs an average of 27.53 per liter. Diesel fuel – 25.32. In 2013 in the autumn petrol cost a little more than 16 hryvnia, and diesel – 15-16 hryvnia.

The subway in Kiev in 2013 cost 2 hryvnia per trip, in 2017 in the summer the price of travel increased to 5 hryvnia. Public transport four years ago cost also 2-3 hryvnia, and this year it costs already 5-6 hryvnia, depending on the route.

Year 2013 2017 95-octane petrol 16.3 27.53 Diesel 15.5 25.32 Travel in the Kiev metro 2 5 Public transportation in Kiev 2-3 5-6

POSITION OF UKRAINE IN WORLD RATINGS

Doing Business 2013-2017

This is the ranking from the World bank comparing the level of usefulness of conditions for business. The ranking has 190 positions. The country’s position in the list is higher the more favourable the business environment is for the opening and functioning of enterprises.

The result of Ukraine in this ranking impresses – a growth of 61 positions since 2013 (although, taking into account that the rating assesses the country’s achievements over the previous one and a half years, a part of this increase happened due to the measures taken at the time of Yanukovych). “Nobody except me and you can boast such figures,” said Petro Poroshenko, but he was mistaken. Russia simultaneously rose by 77 positions and claimed 35th place in comparison with our 76th.

Ukraine – 76th place (was 137th in 2013)

Belarus – 38th place (was 58th)

Russia – 35th place (was 112nd)

World happiness report 2013 – 2017

The World Happiness Report is published annually by a department of the UN in the search of solutions for stable development. Six factors are used in an assessment: GDP per capita, social support, life expectancy, freedom of citizens to make their own life decisions, generosity, and attitude towards corruption.

From the three neighboring countries, the biggest collapse was in Ukraine: in four years our State fell 45 positions. The position of Belarus almost didn’t change, and Russians started feeling even better – the Russian Federation rose by 19 positions.

Ukraine – 132nd place (was 87th)

Belarus – 67th place (was 66th)

Russia – 49th place (was 68th)

Global rating of innovations

This is a study and an accompanying ranking of the countries of the world as an indicator of development of innovations according to the international business school INSEAD.

It is surprising that Ukraine, which is torn apart by war and economic ruin, suddenly showed growth in this ranking (as well as in Doing Business given above), much ahead of the Belarusian colleagues, but without having caught up with the Russian “non- brothers”.

Ukraine – 50th place (was 71st)

Russia – 45th (was 62nd)

Belarus – 88th (was 77th)

Index of freedom of the press

This is a ranking of countries made by “Reporters without borders”. This ranking causes the greatest number of questions. In Ukraine in the years after Maidan journalists were killed and media publications that criticised the authorities were raided.

Members of the media are regularly assaulted, for which almost nobody bears responsibility – this is the conclusion of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine.

But nevertheless, according to a ranking of “Reporters without borders”, we see a growth of 25 positions in four years. Ahead of Russia and Belarus.

Ukraine – 102nd place (was 127th)

Russia – 148th (was also 148th)

Belarus – 153rd (was 157th)

Index of economic freedom

This ranking is developed by the research center “The Heritage Foundation” together with the “Wall Street Journal” newspaper. The index of economic freedom is based on 10 indexes measured on a scale from 0 to 100, thus the indicator 100 corresponds to maximum freedom, and 0, respectively, minimum.

Probably, the originators of the rating didn’t read Doing Business and Global Innovation Index, according to which Ukraine considerably grew. The Heritage Foundation, on the contrary, documents a fall.

Thus Russia and Belarus considerably grew.

Ukraine – 166th place (was 162nd)

Russia – 114th (was 153rd)

Belarus – 104th (was 157th)

Ranking of perception of corruption

This ranking was developed by the international NGO Transparency International. It shows how the attitude towards corruption in the country. It carefully raised the ranking of Ukraine by 13 positions.

Most likely, this is a kind of advance payment for the first steps on the anti-corruption course – the obligatory declaring of assets of officials, the creation of NABU, and other bodies for the fight against corruption.

Belarus had the most impressive year (where there isn’t even an anti-corruption court), which jumped up 44 positions, and in Russia the situation worsened a little.

Ukraine – 131st place (was 144th)

Russia – 131st (was 127th)

Belarus – 79th (was 123rd)

The Global Terrorism Index

The report on the condition of global terrorism that is annually published by the London Institute for Economics and Peace. The higher the ranking, the higher the danger of terrorism in the country.



De facto at war and flooded with illegal weapons, Ukraine considerably grew in this anti-ranking. At the same time Russia fell by 22 places. As a reminder, here a fall marks a decrease in the threat of terror in the country.

And the rating of Belarus became stronger by 75 positions.

Ukraine – 17th place (was 51st in 2014)

Russia – 33rd (was 11th)

Belarus – 128th (was 53rd)