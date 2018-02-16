Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

21:41:39

16/02/2018

Please read the following two articles before proceeding:

• SBU Initiated a Criminal Case for Posting a Photo of a St. George’s Ribbon on Facebook

• Ukrainian Priest Persecuted by the SBU: “The St. George’s Ribbon Is a Symbol of the Victory over Fascism”



I LEFT THE POLICE THE FOLLOWING STATEMENT:



I inform you that I repeatedly received threats on the social network Facebook and in the newspaper “Channel 33”, No. 8 (1372), 14 February 2018, page 5 (titled “Tulchinsky priest was fired over a St. George’s Ribbon, and now he will go to court”) to encroach on my life, destroy property belonging to me, stage an arson, cause me bodily harm, and murder. Screenshots of the threats that I received on the social network Facebook and the newspaper “Channel 33”, which also contains threats addressed to me, are attached to this statement. Based on the above, please identify the persons who threatened me under the nicknames Andrey Nikulichev, Igor Knecht, Boris Zelensky, Viktor Averkov, Viktor Shikiraviy.



Also, I ask to identify the journalist who wrote material about me in “Channel 33” and who threatened me, as well as the activists who intended to carry out these threats, and to bring them to justice.

I received a receipt that the claim has been registered and accepted. But I think that they will answer by saying that, according to the results of verification, they didn’t find signs of a crime.





Stalker Zone note:

Here is an example of such a threat received by Dmitry Kurmoyarov. This doesn’t violate Facebook’s “community standards”, apparently:

“…who do you think you are? Did you forget how you were beaten in your childhood, in the school toilet? So we will remind you about it VERY soon, and f*cking Putin won’t save you. You will hang for a week in our forests on a tree trunk, until your sh*t and intestines fall out. And then we will post a photo of this on your page, CARRION!!! So that all your followers will see how it also ends for them!”

The profile of the commenter in question: