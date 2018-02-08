

The Ukrainian journalist and editor of the pro-government “censor.net” website, recognised that Mikhail Tolstykh’s murder (callsign Givi) was committed by employees of the Ukrainian special services. Butusov wrote about this on his Facebook.

“Exactly a year ago as a result of the operation of the Ukrainian special services, Mikhail Tolstykh – nickname ‘Givi’, the commander of the ‘Somali’ battalion of mercenaries was eliminated.

Punishment reached Tolstykh directly at the carefully guarded ‘Somali’ base in his office. Originally there was talk about a shot from a RPG, but nobody showed the fired tube. So it is quite probable that it could be also a mine. Installed by someone who was led to ‘Givi’, who was able to install a mine and leave before the explosion, and to activate a bomb at the right time.

One day books will be written and films made about these events, something like ‘Munich’, but much more dramatic and sophisticated. And people will learn about it as one of the most brilliant operations performed by patriots of Ukraine. A page of history that all of us will be proud of.

And now it is possible to say that ‘Givi’ at the time was defined as number one on the list of animals intended for liqudiation.

The operation was being planned and prepared for two years. ‘Givi’ was the last leader of mercenaries in the occupied territories who was in service to be promoted in the Russian media. He undertook serious security measures, it was hard to reach him.

Such large campaigns of punishment of such value in the occupied territories haven’t been carried out since then.”