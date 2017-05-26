Translated by Ollie Richardson

12:21:45

26/05/2017



The westernized liberal opposition has no chance at the upcoming Presidential elections in Russia, society is still consolidated by the return of Crimea and is ready to support Vladimir Putin. Russian Maidan activists could look at 2024, but risks are also too high that at this time the population will support the authorities, and not the opposition.

This was stated at the forum “Free Russia” in Vilnius by the economist Vladislav Inozemtsev [fifth column liberal – ed].

“I definitely would not to hope that the economic crisis will lead to serious changes in the regime, or to its falling… I don’t see any indicators that could undermine the foundation’s of the regime in the near future. The post-Crimean syndrome remains,” he said to the correspondent of Politnavigator. “It seems to me that control is strong, and in 2018 there will be nothing. The plan of today’s regime. which was being developed even at the time of castling, is that Vladimir Vladimirovich comes back for two terms, and a fork emerges, new questions arise after the termination of these two terms, in 2024,” specified the speaker.

He considers that Vladimir Putin will win at the next Russian presidential elections.