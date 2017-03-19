Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

19/03/2017

The Verkhovna Rada decided to increase the amount of discount for the purchase of housing to 50% for combatants in Donbass. 265 People’s Deputies voted for the relevant bill, writes Gromadske.

The bill provides an increase in the amount of discount for participants of the ATO from the State budget upon the purchase of housing up to 50% of its cost.

“With this law we will provide to soldiers of the ATO and to internally displaced citizens access to housing programmes financed by the central budget, and it may be financed from local budgets,” said the Vice-President of the Committee on Construction, Urban Development, Housing and Communal Services Petro Sabashuk.

The amount of state support for participants of the ATO when acquiring housing increased from 30% to 50% of its cost.

In addition, it is offered to increase from 3% to 7% per annum the interest rate of financing on mortgage loans for the construction or acquisition of affordable housing in the event of granting credit to combatants.

So think about it: whilst there will be so many interested in the continuation of the war, are there many chances to stop it? It is the authorities that are interested in it, using it to cover their full insolvency, theft, and corruption. It is journalists who are interested in it, who unleashed this war in the heads of the people, and also hiding their full creative insolvency. It is the volunteers who are interested in it, who saddled themselves on cash flows. And different kinds of professional “activists”, who, with their paid “performances”, destroy the life of the country, and such aforementioned “participants of the ATO”, who are interested in it…