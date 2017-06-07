Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

16:55:49

07/06/2017



Today, on June 7th, outside the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine a meeting protest “We won’t allow the theft of our land!” took place. The meeting was organized by the Agrarian party.

As the press service of the political force reports, it was anticipated that 15,000 people from all areas of Ukraine would participate. A row of flash-mob was provided.

At 09:00 a silent flashmob-human chain from European Square to the Verkhovna Rada began. Silent meetings also took place near the Ministry of Agriculture, the Cabinet of Ministers, and the Presidential Administration.

At 9:30 on Constitution Square the flashmob “Ukrainian bazar” took place, during which Deputies from market stalls sold pieces of Ukrainian land.

On this day near the Verkhovna Rada trucks brought millions of signatures collected in recent months within the framework of the action “We won’t allow the theft of our land!”, and it is over 1,000 boxes.

Also on Constitution Square bags with land from all areas of Ukraine were symbolically placed around.

The final highlight of the meeting is the installation on the square in front of parliament of a big banner with an appeal to Deputies “Do not sell Ukraine!”. The resolution of the people’s meeting and the draft law on the State program of development of land relations in Ukraine for the period up to 2025 was transferred to the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada.