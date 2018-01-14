The President Vladimir Putin in an interview for the movie “Valaam”, a fragment of which was shown in the “Vesti nedeli” program on the “Russia 1” TV channel, compared communism to Christianity, and putting Vladimir Lenin into a mausoleum – to the honoring of relics of Saints.

“Perhaps now I will say something that maybe will not be pleasant for some people, but I will say what I think. Firstly, faith always accompanied us, it was being strengthened when it was especially difficult for our country and our people. There were such absolutely rigid God-fighting years, when priests were eliminated and churches were destroyed. But at the same time a new religion was being created. In reality, the communist ideology is very similar to Christianity – freedom, equality, brotherhood, justice – all of this is put in holy scripture, all of this is present there. And the code of the builder of communism? This is sublimation, it is such a primitive excerpt from the Bible, nothing new was thought up,” said Putin, quotes RIA Novosti.

The head of State compared the attitude of communists towards Lenin to the veneration of saints in Christianity.

“Just look, Lenin was put in a mausoleum. How does it differ from the relics of Saints for Orthodox, for Christians? When I am told that in Christianity there is no such tradition, I respond by saying ‘what do you mean there isn’t [such a tradition – ed]? Go to Athos, look there, there are relics of Saints, and here [in Russia – ed] we also have sacred relics,” said Putin.