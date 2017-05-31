Translated by Ollie Richardson

In an interview with the French newspaper Le Figaro, Vladimir Putin, perhaps, for the first time so openly spoke the supranational level of governance of the leading countries of the world, or more simpler – the world government. And he cited as an example the helplessness of US Presidents in the face of “people with briefcases in dark suits and ties”. He, however, gently called it “bureaucracy”, but it is clear that no bureaucrat can be compared to the present power of big capital, and we are talking about a world oligarchy.

“I have already spoken to three US Presidents. They come and go, but politics stay the same at all times. Do you know why? Because of the powerful bureaucracy. When a person is elected, they may have some ideas. Then people with briefcases arrive, well dressed, wearing dark suits, just like mine, except for the red tie, since they wear black or dark blue ones. These people start explaining how things are done. And instantly, everything changes. This is what happens with every administration. Changing things is not easy, and I say this without any irony. It is not that someone does not want to, but because it is a hard thing to do. Take Obama, a forward-thinking man, a liberal, a democrat. Did he not pledge to shut down Guantanamo before his election? But did he do it? No, he did not. And may I ask why not? Did he not want to do it? He wanted to, I am sure he did, but it did not work out. He sincerely wanted to do it, but did not succeed, since it turned out to be very complicated. This is not the main issue, however, even though it is important, since it is hard to fathom that people have been walking there in chains for decades without trial or investigation. Can you imagine France or Russia acting this way? This would have been a disaster. But it is possible in the United States and continues to this day. This refers to the question on democracy, by the way. I referred to this example just to show that it is not as simple as it may seem. That said, I am cautiously optimistic, and I think that we can and should be able to reach agreements on key issues.”

In fact, Vladimir Putin brought to the official international level (as if brought to the light) a little from behind the scenes about what people who can be branded conspiracy theorists have long been saying, although the supranational power of big private capital with its issuing center in the Federal Reserve is obvious and has long been easily demonstrable. Putin slightly reveals the realities of world politics, where not only leaders of such countries as Georgia, Ukraine, even Brazil, and Germany are controlled, but it would seem the main superpower – the US. And in this light, the torrent of hatred towards Obama or heated arguments about Trump seem like useless hot air. Not to mention Macron or Le Pen.

Yes, Putin keeps a “an amount of cautious optimism” about what is tactically possible to agree with them on something and situationally to change something (the deal with the same Obama on chemical weapons in Syria allowed to delay direct intervention by the US, which, however, also was conceived in negotiations with Kissinger the day before), however principally these “chosen by the people” leaders of democratic countries aren’t able to affect big-time politics. And in this is the main flaw and lie of the Western world, which is carefully hidden from the population: so-called democracy is the freedom of the power of big capital, which through hired managers in the person of Presidents and Ministers controls countries and their people.

In contrast, the Russian leader is independent on fundamental issues and, with all economic dependence on the dollar system and with the sabotage attempts of local capitalist-Westerners, he is nearly the only one in the world who is capable of pursuing a sovereign policy, for which the “free world” proclaims him as the main tyrant and a despot. Putin is obliged to communicate and to try to resolve issues with Presidents of western countries, proceeding from the accepted norms of modern politics, but he never forgets about the realities of the Great Game, and in fact, he is fighting not against Obama, Trump, or Sarkozy-Hollande-Macron, but those guys “in the dark and with briefcases”. And there is no conspiracy, this is the reality.