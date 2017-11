Subtitles by Captain Ahab

During the liberation of the city of Albu Kamal from the takfiri terrorists that arrived to the area after being given a free passage from Raqqa by the US, the Iranian General and leader of the Guardians of the Islamic Revolution Qasim Soleimani delivered a speech to his comrades…

Please note that information about the Battle of Khaybar, cited by Qasim in the video, can be found here.