Translated by Ollie Richardson

15:29:30

05/06/2017



The deputy chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Irina Gerashenko stated that she considers Germany and France’s refusal to provide Kiev with the right to NATO membership is a catastrophic mistake, and suggested that these countries “wash away their guilt and sins” in front of Ukrainians.

“I consider Germany and France’s failure to provide Ukraine and Georgia with MAP (NATO Membership Action Plan) in 2008 is a catastrophic mistake,” she wrote on Facebook.

She stated that Ukraine and Georgia must become the 30th and 31st members of NATO.

“They must wash away their guilt, to atone for this sin in front of Ukrainians and do everything so that Ukraine becomes a member of NATO. With super efforts. And not to be afraid of irritating Moscow,” added Gerashchenko.

Germany and France blocked the decision on granting MAP to Ukraine and Georgia in 2008, while the US supported it.

As a reminder, Montenegro became the 29th member country of the North Atlantic Alliance. On June 5th, 2017, the US State Department held a ceremony for the handover of the document on accession of Montenegro to NATO.

The NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon and the Prime Minister of Montenegro Duško Marković participated in the ceremony.