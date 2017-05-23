Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

The People’s Deputy of Ukraine Igor Mosiychuk stated on his page on Facebook that the murder of Givi and Motorola was a response to the elimination of Konovalts, Bandera, and other politicians.

“The murder of a leader became a link in a chain of political punishments: Trotsky — Petliura — Konovalets — Rebet — Bandera — Dudaev — Litvinenko — Voronenkov. At first Vecheka, then NKVD, Ministry of State Security — KGB – FSB,” wrote the People’s Deputy.

According to Mosiychuk, Russia’s methods of work haven’t changed over time.