Translated by Ollie Richardson 13:06:49 25/05/2017 novosti.dn.ua The revenge of opposition forces in Ukraine is improbable, but, in the event of its realization, revanchists have nothing to count on. This was stated by the People's Deputy Yury Bereza on the air of Channel 5. "There won't be revenge. We have combat experience. This revolution ended in a lot of blood. Just I feel that if we lose Ukraine, there will be actions – I have a plan 'B'. There won't be civil war, there will be a night of the long knives and so on," said Bereza.