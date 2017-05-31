Translated by Ollie Richardson

17:29:34

31/05/2017



The Armed Forces of Ukraine can break through the defense of the DPR and LPR in 5-6 days and go to the Russian-Ukrainian border, said the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, the party member of “Popular Front” Dmitry Tymchuk in an interview to the Apostrophe publication.

According to the parliamentarian, the possibility of such a succession of events very much frightens Moscow. “They are in a stupor, they are wildly afraid of a counterattack or even a pre-emptive attack by the UAF,” considers Tymchuk. At the same time he is sure that “in the ideal scenario” the operation of the Ukrainian troops will be completed even quicker.

As Tymchuk believes, the only obstacle in the way of the UAF is the Minsk Agreements, and Kiev became a “hostage” of the “Normandy Four”. “Any attempts to perform a military operation will cause an extremely negative reaction, first of all in Germany and France,” the Deputy considers.

Earlier the secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine Aleksandr Turchynov stated that the UAF should prepare for an offensive in Donbass. At the same time he noted that “the most important thing is not to leave our own border behind”.

Turchynov’s words forced the Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov to doubt the adequacy of the Ukrainian politician. The diplomat emphasized that similar statements confirm the unwillingness of Kiev to implement the Minsk Agreements.