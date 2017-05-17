Translated by Ollie Richardson

17/05/2017



The Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada from the faction “People’s front” Yury Bereza stated that he is ready to shoot people because of the St. George’s Ribbon. He stated this during a plenary session of parliament.

“The circus with the name of the Soviet Union, which sits here [Bereza is referring to the Opposition Bloc in the Rada – ed], performs and speaks about some sacred things for them, and at the same time it waves this damned St. George’s Ribbon, which was founded after the destruction of Zaporizhia Sich. It’s not only that it becomes shameful and fear-inducing for me, I have the desire to take a machine gun and to mow down all these bastards. How long will we tolerate this desecration of the fifth column? How long until they skate on the history and memory of our grandfathers?” stated Bereza.



On May 16th, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine banned the use of the St. George’s (Guards) Ribbon in the country. Displaying it in public can result in a penalty, for repeated violation — administrative detention for a period of up to 15 days.

On May 9th, in Kiev, the police detained two people who tried to unfurl a banner with a St. George’s Ribbon, several ribbons were confiscated from elderly people by the staff of law-enforcement bodies. A week earlier in Odessa the police confiscated a St. George’s Ribbon from a woman who came to the Trade Unions Building to honor the memory of those who died in the fire on May 2nd, 2014.

Kiev and Ukrainian nationalists consider the St. George’s Ribbon as a symbol of supporter for the federalization of the country, Russia, and the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.