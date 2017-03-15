Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

On March 15th the morning session of the Verkhovna Rada was urgently closed after the appearance of unknown people in military uniform at the conference hall, who blocked the tribune.

The People’s deputy Vadim Rabinovich was first to report about it.

“It means that the constitution isn’t present anymore, there is nothing. The hall was seized, the Verkhovna Rada was seized, and what is happening there now, let them explain. The back row was opened, and suddenly dozens of military personnel in uniform came into the hall. The Verkhovna Rada was seized by unknown military men. I don’t know who these people are,” he said.

Later, information arrived that the military men entered the hall during the speech of the People’s Deputy from “People’s Front” Yury Bereza. When the people in camouflage appeared, the Rada’s Vice-Speaker Oksana Syroid hastily declared that “the morning session of parliament is closed”.

According to the latest information, the Rada’s tribune was seized somehow by police officers who penetrated the Parliament building, and who were injured in skirmishes with participants of the “blockade of Donbass”.

As the People’s Deputy Sergey Leshchenko commented on the situation: “without the permission of the chairman and Rada, the military seized the tribune of the Verkhova Rada. They were brought into the hall by Kononenko”.

Stalker Zone note:

On the evening of March 14th, at a checkpoint near Slavyansk there was a skirmish because of the refusal of a group of more than 35 people to be inspected. The participants of the blockade said that the police beat the People’s Deputy Parasyuk together with his colleagues, and poisoned them with gas. The police claim that the Deputy started to hit the police and tried to take away their weapons.

