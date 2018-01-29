Translated by Ollie Richardson

29/01/2018



Radicals in Dnepropetrovsk disrupted an event dedicated to the 74th anniversary of the liberation of Leningrad from the fascist blockade, reported the cochairman of the Oppositional Bloc faction in the Verkhovna Rada Aleksandr Vilkul.

“Militants in balaclavas and masks broke into the House of Teachers where a concert for veterans was taking place – organised by my fund and deputies from the ‘Oppositional Bloc’ in the Dnepropetrovsk City Council,” wrote Vilkul on his Facebook page.

According to him, at the concert there were 65 elderly people who endured the blockade and live in Dnepropetrovsk.

“All these people are older than 80. Many of them have suffered strokes and heart attacks. Also blocked in the building were children from the creative team that prepared the concert program for the elderly persons – 74 years ago these people have passed through hell — blockade, famine, bombing … Today they were humiliated in their hometown, on their native land. The authorities not just remain idle, they also completely encourage such actions committed by radicals,” said the deputy.

The politician addressed law enforcement agencies with the demand to "isolate from society" those who attack children and the elderly in broad daylight.



The Siege of Leningrad lasted nearly 900 days — from September 8th, 1941, to January 27th, 1944. During this time, according to different data, from 400,000 to 1.5 million people died. During the Nuremberg process there was talk about 632,000 victims. Only 3% of them died from bombing and shelling, the others died from starvation.