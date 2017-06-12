Translated by Ollie Richardson

Radicals, who gathered in Kiev for a meeting in solidarity with the Russian oppositionist Alexey Navalny, promised that if he “shakes (things – ed) up”, then and they will support him.

“Aleksey, you shake up, and we will support you,” the text of one of the not-numerous posters says in particular.

In the continuation of the topic, in the video there is another poster, from which it follows that the radicals that supported Maidan said that they are ready at any moment to associate with Navalny.

As Life reported, veterans and participants of the military operation that Kiev performs in Donbass became participants of the demonstration in Kiev. They became aware about the meeting of Navalny, who they came out to support, “from social networks”.