Republished at the request of News Front

The first part of the documentary “Red Card” was named “Game with no rules” not coincidentally, as everything in this world conforms to definite laws. However, these laws are just idle words for some personalities and even counties. The lies in court and in the media benefit Russophobes who are tearing law, justice, and logic into pieces. Moreover, from the documentary-investigation it is clear that Russia is blackguarded for the money that was stolen from there. Western cynicism has bilged again.

Our “western partners” once trusted the international fraudster named William Browder and passed the so-called “Magnitsy act”. And the first sanctions against Russia were imposed in accordance with it. This happened before Crimea and Donbass, before the Ukrainian Maidan. “When you are given something you have no idea about, like Browder, but it fits into your political doctrine, you take it with pleasure. I am talking about the American establishment,” said the director and author of the documentary revealing Browder, Andrey Nekrasov.

The West didn’t accept the film and prohibited it, so the director was left unheard… More new lies are revealed in the scandal initiated by Browder. The Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya who had met the son of the future American President Donald Trump Jr. became the “Kremlin’s agent” in the US. She became the “evil” that interfered in the victory of Hillary Clinton during the elections. She was blamed for demolishing “American democracy”. “I didn’t realise how such a huge country with a budget that is ten or hundred times bigger than the Russian one can be seriously demolished by an absolutely ridiculous story about some lawyer with some incriminating information coming to the candidate’s son,” stated Natalia Veselnitskaya. From our documentary you will know how the “honest and objective” western media blackguarded the lawyer Veselnitskaya and director Nekrasov.

“One can politicise quickly, right? But the investigation has to be held for a long time, stubbornly and free from prejudice. So I have investigated and now I introduce the results to the public. I’ve made a film but it is not shown in the West. What are you afraid of? I do not politicise anything; I do not say that the West is bad. I say that Browder is lying” – these are Andrey Nekrasov’s words to the American and European journalists and public.

The “Red Card” documentary is an investigation into the great con initiated by William Browder. The con was ordered and supported by the government officials of the State Department and Europe. “The most democratic media” spreads these lies around the world.

The creative News Front team made this documentary in order to reveal and “send off” the unfair players who are playing an especially sophisticated game, such as William Browder and his American friends. The first part of the documentary “Game with no rules” is devoted to this topic. To be continued…