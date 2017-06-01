Translated by Ollie Richardson

01/06/2017



On May 30th the Kiev troops staged another provocation against representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross and civilians of the village Prishib in the Slavyanoserbsk region.

During the distribution of humanitarian aid, the international organization was subjected to a UAF mortar attack, stated the deputy head of the Ministry of State Security of the LPR Aleksandr Basov.

“The Ukrainian terrorists knew about the departure of a humanitarian convoy in which there was a delegate of the international organization in Ukraine, a citizen of Australia, they saw the cars with symbols of the ICRC and realised that 30 residents of the village living at the line of demarcation are receiving humanitarian aid. But it didn’t stop them. They deliberately shelled,” he said.

“Also, the fact that the mortar attack was done in the same area where the vehicle of the observers of the OSCE Special monitoring Mission was blown up is indicative,” emphasized the deputy minister.

Basov also noted that the Ministry of State Security of the LPR repeatedly warned representatives of all international missions working on the territory of the Republic that the regime operating in Ukraine, because of the impossibility to conduct open military operations, uses terrorist methods of war.

According to the deputy minister, “its purpose is to intimidate the population, to support the myth about terrorism on the territories of the Republics of Donbass, using any pretext to kindle hysteria through the media and special relations with western curators.”

