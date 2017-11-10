Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

16:02:22

10/11/2017

Ukraine didn’t suffer such losses even during the Second World War…

Just the figures:

In three years of Nazi occupation of Ukraine (from 1941 to 1944) 2.4 million people were sent away for forced labor in the Reich; 319,000 farms, 33,000 educational and 16,000 medical institutions were destroyed.

Now pay attention! From 2014 to today 7 million people were forced to leave Ukraine in order to earn money.



1.7 million became internally displaced persons.



The activity of 429,000 business entities was suspended. 4,000 educational institutions were closed. The number of doctors was reduced by 60,000.

What are you creating, “reformers”??!! The “Glory” of those before [Nazi Germany – ed] doesn’t permit you any rest?