Translated by Ollie Richardson

15:29:38

03/06/2017



An action in memory of the civilians who were killed as a result of UAF airstrike in the center of Lugansk on June 2nd, 2014, took place in the capital of LPR at the administration building. The correspondent of the Lugansk Information Center reports about the event.

As per tradition, the meeting began at 14.45 – at this particular time three years ago the Su-25 attack jet of the Ukrainian Air Force launched an airstrike at the building of the former Lugansk Regional State Administration and at the adjacent park.

Relatives and representatives of the leaders of the Republic, and also activists of the social movement “Peace for the Lugansk region” came to honor the memory of the dead.

The Prior of the temple in honor of the icon of the Mother of God “tender emotion” archpriest Aleksandr (Ponomarev) served a prayer for the dead, then the anthem of the LPR was performed, and the young Lugansk citizens released white balloons and white pigeons into the sky.

“At today’s event we pay tribute, first of all, to the memory of those civilians who were killed in the first days of military actions,” noted the head of the Lugansk Administration Manolis Pilavov. “At that time, three years ago, we became witnesses to eight people being killed as a result of an airstrike. Today we honour their memory so that such events never happen again,” stressed the mayor. “Unfortunately, the LPR is in a condition of military operations today, we didn’t cancel the curfew yet, and such actions remind our Lugansk citizens that war is a situation where people perish,” added Pilavov.

The chairman of the Federation of Labor Unions of the LPR Oleg Akimov noted that the inhabitants of the Luhansk region began to realise the “bloody nature” of the new Ukrainian power already earlier, after the May tragedy in the Odessa Trade Unions Building.

“June 2nd showed that the ‘point of no return’ has finally passed. This date completely divided our history into ‘before’ and ‘after’,” reminded the leader of labor unions. “This is the day when everybody realized that Ukraine is ready to kill and it will do, as was confirmed later,” added Akimov.

At the end of the action the participants laid flowers at the memorial stone “Those who died while defending the LPR”, located at the Administration building.

Anastasiya Shurkaeva, on June 1st, 2017, recounted the events of June 2nd, 2014:

“Tomorrow in 2014 a jet will arrive and will kill people in the center of Lugansk. I was terribly afraid. I saw it. I saw it as it launched missiles. Because of this I fell down at the station at the Central market, which is very close to the building that all of this was intended for. People shouted: ‘It shot’. Then everybody shouted even more loudly and ran. And I ran. In beautiful sandals with a heel that was difficult and inconvenient. But for a woman who died as a result of the strike, it was impossible to escape… Her leg was torn to shreds. Together with convenient footwear… You understand?! Nobody could believe in reality what was going on. I ran home and began to tell everyone the truth. It was a jet! I saw! It shot. I saw it with my own eyes! …And here, for the first time, I faced the terrible experiment with human consciousness. People had it drummed into them that Lugansk citizens can’t be trusted. That no jet existed, that the air-conditioner exploded, that someone opened fire sitting on the top of a fir-tree in the park etc… Someone knocked at my door. It was my husband’s father. He came because my husband’s mother was speaking to me over the phone. She found out what happened. I told her the truth. The father came because he saw even more than I saw. He was in that park. He saw the moment when the missiles killed people. And saw all this nightmare. He spoke with me as a psychiatrist. With a loud voice. He asked me what I think and what I feel. And then we both cried quietly. I – in order to hide it. He – so that I didn’t see it. War begun. In my little life war begun. Which changed everything.



People were killed. In broad daylight.”



The Su-25 attack jet of the Ukrainian Air Force at around 15.00 launched an airstrike on June 2nd, 2014, at the Lugansk Regional State Administration with, allegedly, 80-millimeter unguided S-8 aviation rockets, and fired at the building from 30mm aviation guns. In the heart of the city the Lugansk Regional State Administration, the park before it, and the square named after the Heroes of the Great Patriotic War all fell under attack. Eight people – three men and five women were killed. Fragmental wounds were received by about 30 people, some of them were taken to hospitals in a serious condition.

Among the dead were the then LPR Minister of Health Natalya Arkhipova and Aleksandr Gizay, who was the head of the military patriotic association “Cascade”, the Afghan veteran, one of the most skilled researchers of Ukraine, the historian, and public figure.

The tragic events were noted rather discreetly in the OSCE report for June 2nd, 2014: “shortly after 15:00 hrs, rockets hit the occupied regional administration building. Based on the SMM’s limited observation these strikes were the result of non-guided rockets shot from an aircraft. The number of casualties is unknown.”

In the official statement of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published in the evening of the same day it is said that on June 2nd in the suburbs of Lugansk “army aircraft and the aircraft of the Air Forces of Ukraine worked”. According to the ministry, at about noon strikes at the positions of the Lugansk militia were launched by Su-25 attack jets. The Kiev Armed Forces claimed that the jets destroyed two outposts and “successfully carried out the combat task”. After 15 hours, the Ministry of Defence reported, “helicopters under the cover of MiG-29 fighters worked”. “As a result of the professional actions of the pilots of the Air Force of Ukraine three objects of militants were destroyed,” declared at the time the department.

Later the speaker of “anti-terrorist operation” Vladislav Seleznev claimed that the Air Force of Ukraine didn’t launch an airstrike on the building of the Lugansk Regional State Adminstration. Thus, the Kiev-controlled media began to disseminate a version of events that couldn’t sustain any criticism that the LPR militia fired at the UAF jet from a mobile surface-to-air missile system, however the rocket was guided by the heat of the air conditioner that was on the wall of the Regional State Administration building.

Lugansk Information Center published videos that prove that the missiles launched at the Regional State Administration building came from aircraft.