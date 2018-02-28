Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

Kiev wants to name the square in front of the Russian Embassy in honor of Amina Okuyeva, who was killed at the end of last year. The appeal of the deputy of the Kiev City Council Olesya Pinzenik was published on February 27th in the documents of the Kiev City State Administration. However, last week the Kiev City Council voted to not name streets in honor of people until two years have passed from the date of their death. Meanwhile passions among the inhabitants of Kiev concerning renaming streets have only heated.

RENAMING HASN’T YET BEEN COMPLETED

Since 2014, according to the Kiev City State Administration, 180 streets (162 of them — within the framework of the law on decommunisation) in Kiev were renamed. This is every tenth street. The secretary of the commission of the Kiev City State Administration concerning names issues Yaroslav Shibanov told “Vesti” that the process of decommunisation in Kiev is 98% complete, but they will continue to give new names to streets.

“There are no more than 15 non-decommunised streets. But the renaming will continue not only within the framework of decommunisation. The Kiev City Council plans to change the names of, for example, Heroes of Stalingrad Avenue and Friendship of the Peoples Boulevard,” said Shibanov.

The inhabitants of Heroes of Stalingrad Avenue, who want it to be renamed in honor of the composer Vladimir (“Volodymyr” in Ukrainian – ed] Ivasyuk, are against the changes. “Stalingrad is a historical city. Many of our relatives perished there. It’s simply a tribute and bright memory to the people who gave their lives for our future,” considers the inhabitant of the avenue Natalya Trachuk. Her neigbour Elena Zimovets isn’t against changing the name, but doesn’t want it to be named after someone. “Why don’t they want to return to the name Slavutichskaya Embankment?” said Elena to “Vesti”.

The well-known racing driver and volunteer Aleksey Mochanov suggests to impose a seven-year moratorium on renaming in general in order to relieve stress in society. He prepared the corresponding petition, which is actively supported. According to Shibanov, however, such a petition will be practically impossible to implement, since it violates laws on local governance and renaming.

“WE ARE INFORMED POST FACTUM”

At the same time, many inhabitants of Kiev are indignant that they learn about the new names post factum. As the inhabitant of the recently renamed Vanda Vasilevskaya Street, Inna Andalitskaya told “Vesti”, the authorities ignore the opinion of citizens. “Our opinion in isn’t important for the Kiev City Council. I now live on Bogdan Gavrilishin Street, although we, together with neighbors, for two years asked to return the street’s historical name — Mariinskaya. We went to the Kiev City Council for this purpose, we collected signatures,” said Inna.

Shibanov claims that responsibility for informing the public lies on the deputies of the Kiev City Council. “The commission on naming issues announces public hearings concerning the new name on the Internet. We also provide information to deputies and we recommend to them to notify people in the district that they are responsible for,” stated Shibanov. According to him, if an organisation, deputy, or local residents submits an initiative and it is supported by the commission and deputies, then it is possible to rename the street again (the exception is communist names). “And the housing bureau will again need to change plaques on houses at 1000 hryvnia apiece,” said the official.