Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

17:17:09

14/11/2017

A few days ago at a meeting of the collegium of the Ministry of Defence the Chief of the General Staff and General of the Russian army Valery Gerasimov described to the public the points of the state of affairs of the military. Achievements in strengthening the defense of the State, the pace of improvement of the Russian army, the tasks to negate potential threats, and the current success of the Armed Forces on key fronts and the most significant directions. The key points of the report are below.

Crimea

To date “a self-sufficient grouping of troops has been established in Crimea, which has a naval base, an army corps, a division of air defense and a division of aviation defence”. The Black Sea Fleet of the country also received replenishment: it includes 6 submarines, 3 divisions of the coastal missile systems “Bal” and “Bastion”, the Admiral Essen and Admiral Grigorovich frigates (armed with “Kalibr” cruise missiles). In the Southern Military District “a combined arms army, two motorised rifles divisions, a brigade of rocket troops, and a brigade of army aviation” were created.

Air force and air defense

“226 jets and helicopters” were supplied to the Air force and air defense of the country over five years. The dynamics of the large-scale updating of the land component of air defense also continues to be conducted at a “high rate”.

Syria

During the Syrian campaign the Russian military personnel managed to achieve the principle of “one objective – one bomb”. “The wide use of reconnaissance and striking means” on the basis of space, land, air, and other systems of reconnaissance, the latest control systems, and well-established communications allowed to achieve such results. During the campaign “all modern samples of domestic arms and armored vehicles underwent combat testing”. Tests were successfully completed by “cruise missiles of sea and air basing, jets and helicopters of the latest models, air-to-ground missiles, and also — systems of reconnaissance and targeting”.

Since 2015 Russian Air Forces in Syria liberated “over 1000 settlements, more than 54,000 fighters of illegal armed formations were eliminated” (including more than 2800 natives of the Russian Federation and 1400 from the neighboring countries), and by the autumn of 2017 the Russian Air Forces and forces of the Syrian Arab Army succeeded to radically change the strategic situation also.

The course of war was changed in favor of Damascus, and the destruction of large bandit formations in the strategically important Syrian directions opened the way to the end of the war.

Special attention in the report was paid to the fact that the military personnel of the Russian army faced not militants of an ordinary character at all, but an opponent “whose command structure received training in special camps under the direct guidance of western instructors”. Military advisers “from the countries of the Middle East, Western Europe, and America supervised them, and in some cases the officers of special forces of these States directly headed illegal armed formations”.

Fleet

The group of the Caspian fleet was strengthened by the Dagestan ships and three “small rocket ships” equipped with Kalibr missiles. The percentage of modern strategic submarines grew to 82%. This became possible thanks to the arrival in the military structure of the naval strategic nuclear forces of submarines of the latest Borey class. Now submarines are armed with 102 ballistic missiles, and in general the fighting capabilities of the missile-equipped strategic submarine group increased by 25%.

At present in the Russian shipyards five “Borey-A” nuclear underwater cruisers are under construction. The final ship from the series under the name “Knyaz Pozharskiy” started to be built in December, 2016, and work on the creation of the nuclear underwater cruiser with improved characteristics “Borey B” is being continued today.

Space

During the last five years Russia “has significantly strengthened control over missile launch regions of American ballistic missiles”. This happened thanks to the launching of “55 spacecraft for military purposes” and, as a result, thanks to the improvement of observation of the zones of patrol of stationary and mobile objects, and also submarines of potentially hostile countries.

“Civil” sector

In five years significant progress in improving the living conditions of the military personnel of the Russian army was achieved. “488 canteens, about 50 bath-and-laundry plants were repaired, 50,000 new shower cabins were installed”, soldiers were given “new washing machines and vacuum cleaners”. By 2017 the completeness of military units and bases “reached 95-100%”. And in connection with the provision of housing, the number of servicemen included in the unified register of persons in need “was reduced by 36 times — from 82,400 people to 2,300”.

“More than 240 objects of medicine” were constructed, special attention was paid to the “modernization of the S.M. Kirov Military Medical Academy in St. Petersburg” and also other “institutions training qualified personnel”.

The “war” of tomorrow

The Arctic is a potential zone of armed conflict and the most important direction of development of our State. After the destructive period of the Russian-American “friendship” we finally returned to those abandoned coastal settlements, scientific stations, and military camps of the Far North. In five years the economic and, as a result, strategic and geopolitical importance of the region was increased at a rapid pace.

“425 objects with a total area of more than 700,000 sq.km were constructed, seven rocket regiments of the Strategic Missile Forces were equipped, and two experimental bases of perspective samples of missile armaments and four radar stations of high factory readiness were constructed. 17 airfields were reconstructed, territories were cleaned, large-scale geological exploration of the Barents and Kara sea deposits is conducted”.

In the extensive open spaces of the civil North intensive local activity accrues. And all strategic region of the country is gradually involved in the common vital activity of the Big state. The acceleration of economic development of the Arctic also gives Russia a unique chance to intensify its extensive development, to direct collected forces deep into unexplored territories, inconceivable in their coverage.

Summary

For the last five years the country and its military authorities have done huge work, and it’s not accidental that it is exactly today that in the Russian army the highest level of a moral and psychological condition of all categories of the staff employee is noted. According to the results of polls, more than 90% of citizens of the country support the activity of the Armed Forces, and this means that the Motherland can indeed sleep peacefully.