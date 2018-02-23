Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard
“Ukraine is a wonderful country, the people are fine, hardworking, only she isn’t lucky with Presidents,” said the head of the Odessa and Simferopol diocese of the Roman Catholic Church Bronislav Bernadsky in an interview to the world Catholic radio “Mariya”.
It is interesting that he mentioned a kind word about the runaway President Viktor Yanukovych: “Regardless of how things were, under Yanukovych we were given a regional house in Nikolaev – more than 500 square meters. Today we write, but nobody answers!”.
That’s why the representative of the Vatican advises to not believe the faked piety of politicians: “All of them show up in public: they go to church, bow, pray – it is a facade”. Their children, the head of the Ukrainian diocese reminds, “quietly live in the West while their parents continue to plunder us here”.
The Roman archbishop considers that for President Ukrainians need “a new person who wouldn’t be tainted”:
“If the authorities had a conscience, then they would think about the price that it came to power on – human blood. How many died on Maidan, children and parents cry over the dead to this day… The authorities do nothing, except business! They are only enriched! Everyone knows that it has been possible to finish war long ago”.
