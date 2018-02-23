Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

11:42:02

23/02/2018

“Ukraine is a wonderful country, the people are fine, hardworking, only she isn’t lucky with Presidents,” said the head of the Odessa and Simferopol diocese of the Roman Catholic Church Bronislav Bernadsky in an interview to the world Catholic radio “Mariya”.

It is interesting that he mentioned a kind word about the runaway President Viktor Yanukovych: “Regardless of how things were, under Yanukovych we were given a regional house in Nikolaev – more than 500 square meters. Today we write, but nobody answers!”.

That’s why the representative of the Vatican advises to not believe the faked piety of politicians: “All of them show up in public: they go to church, bow, pray – it is a facade”. Their children, the head of the Ukrainian diocese reminds, “quietly live in the West while their parents continue to plunder us here”.

The Roman archbishop considers that for President Ukrainians need “a new person who wouldn’t be tainted”: