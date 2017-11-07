Translated by Ollie Richardson

On November 6th politicians, public figures, economists, and political scientists from France, Slovakia, Greece, Japan, Turkey, Armenia, South Ossetia, Israel (in total about 30 countries) signed in Livadiya an agreement on the creation of an “Association of friends of Crimea”.



The task of the new organization will be reporting the truth to the world community about the real situation in Russian Crimea, and also fighting for the cancellation of the sanctions imposed by the West and the puppet authorities of Ukraine against the peninsula.

In reality, it is an answer to the initiative sounded in September by Petro Poroshenko for the creation of a “group of friends for the de-occupation of Crimea”.

“Crimeans saved themselves from the war and ethnic cleansing that eastern Ukraine is subjected to today. Adversaries never wanted the strengthening of the Russian Federation, the restoration of the unity of our nation. An extreme campaign began, which led to the blockade of Crimea, to big political consequences, pushing the whole world towards a confrontation,” said the Deputy Prime Minister of Crimea Georgy Muradov. “We understand that as long as the language of diplomacy works, the guns are silent,” said the senator from Sevastopol Olga Timofeeva. “We see the sprouts in the new world of the increasing resistance of Europeans to Washington and Brussels diplomacy … The world community must know the truth, which is that there is neither annexation, nor occupation, and there is the free choice of free people,” stated the head of Crimea Sergey Aksenov.

According to him, the main task is to report the truth about the sabotage committed by the Ukrainian side against Crimea, which Aksnov called “acts of State terrorism”.



He highlighted the fact that sabotage also aims at, “the Crimean Tatars, whose rights the Ukrainian authorities demand to respect”.

The deputy of the parliament of the Russian Federation from Crimea Mikhail Sheremet stated that in the future one of the meetings of the Association should be carried out in the State Duma.



