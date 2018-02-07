Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

17:56:01

07/02/2018



Representatives of Ukraine lied at the UN in February, 2014, about the location of the then President Viktor Yanukovych.

This was revealed on February 7th in the Obolonsky regional court of Kiev during the interrogation of the adviser of the permanent representative of Ukraine to the UN Andrey Tsimbalyuk.

He recognised that the Ukrainian delegation lied in the UN by saying that they allegedly knew where Yanukovych was located, and that he was already abroad, although actually the Ukrainian leader was in the still-Ukrainian Crimea at this time. Thus, the fact of the violent seizure of power was presented as the President’s self-withdrawal.

Tsimbalyuk couldn’t explain why the Ukrainian representatives in the UN didn’t know that the President of Ukraine twice – on February 22nd and 28th – addressed the people of the country and didn’t refuse to fulfill his duties. As a result, Yanukovych’s statement was presented to the UN by the representative of Russia Vitaly Churkin.

Tsimbalyuk claimed that information was presented to New York by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry. It turns out that diplomats knew very well what was going on in Crimea.

“We tried to inform about all the facts of military aggression,” said Tsimbalyuk.

On this same day it became clear that “facts of aggression” were reported to New York not by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at all. The former head of the SBU Valentin Nalevaychenko recognised that he had around-the-clock communication with the representative of Ukraine in the UN Yury Sergeyev and corrected his stance on Crimea.

